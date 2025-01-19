Transformation Awaits These 3 Zodiac Signs On January 20, 2025

Transformation awaits three zodiac signs on January 20, 2025, and Moon square Mars shows us the way. By now, many of us feel as though the year is now on track and that our energy levels are up and ready.

Do we want to change and make the rest of the year as special as it already has started to feel? Yes, we do, and three zodiac signs will get behind that feeling and do something about it. It's time for change, and we are here to make it happen for real.

The thing about Moon square Mars energy is that we can't fool ourselves anymore; we know what we need, and that time waits for no one, so it's time to get on that transformation train and see it through to the destination of our choice.

Transformation awaits these three zodiac signs on January 20, 2025:

1. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Very little can get you down, Taurus, and that's mostly because you've been there and done that when it comes to feeling discouraged or depressed. You've gotten past all that drags you down, and you are on the up and up regarding attitude and mood.

Because of Moon square Mars' presence in your charts, you'll feel very strongly about sticking with that kind of positive energy. Yes, you see that many people in your life, personal friends and total strangers, want to bring you down, but you're just not having any of it.

What you want is something only you can give yourself, and that is the power of positive change. You are on the verge of a great transformation, Taurus, and it all begins. Go for it.

2. Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Not only are you completely aware that life is about to change for you in a big way, but you also can't wait for it to start already, and it does appear that with the transformative powers of Moon square Mars in your astrological charts today, that this day may be when it all starts happening.

You have waited patiently for this day to come, Sagittarius and the fun part is that you didn't know this would be Day One. And yet, it is, and so much of that has to do with Moon square Mars. This transit puts an end to the wait.

No more waiting game. Now, it's time for the meat and potatoes of phase two. You are ready, willing, and able to handle this major transformation that awaits you. You've prepared yourself for what feels like years. Now, it's time to make it all happen. Then, the universe supports you fully.

3. Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You knew that when you entered this year, something great was about to happen, and so much of that greatness would depend on your attitude and drive. Well, you have both on lock, and now it's time to deliver the goods and change into who you want to be.

On January 20, you will experience how the astrological transit of Moon square Mars adds to your life by enabling you with stamina and foresight. You know where this is going, and you know it's good.

You are on the verge of a great transformation that awaits you; fortunately, you're in control of where it all goes. You like this feeling, Pisces, and it's about time. You will be the director of your movie, where there's an interesting plotline and a happy ending.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.