Life Gets Significantly Better For 4 Zodiac Signs Once Chiron Goes Direct On December 29, 2024

Chiron stationed retrograde in Aries on July 26, 2024, giving cardinal signs a lot to contemplate and reflect on over the last several months. But on December 29, 2024, the asteroid will station direct, and life gets better for these four zodiac signs as the wounded healer continues to impart wisdom.

What these zodiac signs have learned over the last few months has prepared them to overcome obstacles, navigate change, and not be overwhelmed when Saturn, the planet of karma, makes its grand entrance in Aries in the middle of 2025.

Life gets significantly better for four zodiac signs when Chiron goes direct on December 29, 2024:

1. Aries

Having both Chiron and the North Node in your sign may have felt demanding, difficult, and overwhelming. Nevertheless, you are learning more about your motivations and strength. The Martian energy is activated with this transit as you begin seeing the warrior that resides in you.

While Chiron is giving you the sour medicine, it is also allowing you to channel a deeper bond with yourself during this process, transforming your armor. With Chiron stationing direct, the wounded healer may bring back flashes from times whenyou may have felt defeated. However, now is your moment to take back your power and release the energy of the past that may have hindered you.

Now you can look to the future with more confidence. Chiron and the North Node are pushing for your evolution each day. Later this year, Saturn will bring you more obstacles to confront, but you will be prepared and ready to embrace what happens next.

2. Cancer

Mars will enter your sign early in 2025, making this Chiron transit much more meaningful as you prepare to take control of your responsibilities and destiny. Throughout the retrograde, you came to understand what it means to be in power and how to balance it. While you may have been overwhelmed with many things on your plate, you've begun to work smarter and faster and allowed others to trust your wisdom and leadership skills.

Chiron is teaching you that hobbies and connecting with your imaginative side are medicinal and essential habits. You may have discovered a new hobby or learned a new skill that brings you bliss. These are important things to have, especially when overwhelmed or feeling burned out. You have learned how to efficiently balance work with play and come out of this retrograde phase stronger and more equipped to shine as a leader.

3. Libra

Love can be your biggest motivator during this period, but Chiron is a reminder that your concept of relationships may need some tending to and healing. Chiron wants you to learn what it means to be you.

While the asteroid was retrograde, Chiron may have touched upon your past and present relationships. These lessons can be painful, but learning that your independence is essential and when to be on your own will allow you to be more practical with your relationships.

Chiron wants you to break free from the rose-colored glasses and embrace the reality of your relationships. Now that it has stationed direct, you have more clarity about what you want in your connections moving forward.

4. Capricorn

Chiron is reminding you that your heart may need healing during this period. The asteroid stationing retrograde taught you that rest, community, and love are important to have on your climb to the top. These connections can have protective energy and help you feel the love you might crave.

Having a very supportive root system is the best way to handle the pressures and changes in your career or academic pursuits. With the North Node in Aries, making time to be with those you love and trust may have felt like a struggle. However, you now understand that making the effort counts as well.

With Chiron stationing direct, you can better appreciate your bonds with family and friends, relax, decompress, and remember to take time for yourself when needed.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.