Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 15, 2025

Nothing lasts forever, including hardship and strife. Astrologically, we've got Moon square Uranus ending hardships for three zodiac signs and reminding us that everything comes with balance.

We might experience a moment of conflict today. Three zodiac signs must choose between engaging or letting it be. Under the guiding influence of Moon square Uranus, it's easy to let things go, as they are too much to deal with otherwise.

Life puts things into perspective. It's a day of priorities versus the mundane dramas that come with life. Hardships end because their value is reduced by other, more positive things in our lives. If we focus on the good, then the bad dissolves into nothingness.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on January 15, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Your hardships are coming to an end, Gemini. You've always had a handle on the impermanency of all things, and on Wednesday, you'll come to see that this is a broad range happening and that even the dark days have their turning point. It can't rain all the time.

During the transit of Moon square Uranus, which hits you rather poignantly, you'll see that you can't help but feel a shift in the universe, as if something is about to happen. You don't know that it's shifting in your favor, Gemini.

Life is about to become much easier for you, and you'll receive some information to help you adapt to this new and positive shift. It's nice to feel good about life again, and you'll find it easy to get used to. Hardships come to an end.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You've been dealing with one particular issue for so long that you're starting to think this is your life's calling, Libra. On January 15, your hardship in this area will end. You're going to feel as if maybe there's more to life than concentrating on that one thing, and you will begin your transformative journey.

You need to get your mind off that one problem because there's so much more goodness to concentrate on. During the transit of Moon square Uranus, you get it. It hits you that it's all up to you and where you put your energy.

Moon square Uranus shows you that you've forgotten something important: yourself. You've lost yourself in the minutia of everyday life, and this transit inspires you to rediscover yourself. Once you catch on to this, you'll be unstoppable. Hardships no longer weigh you down.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

It is during the transit of Moon square Uranus that you face yourself in the mirror and declare an all-out war on your negativity. You've given way too much time and effort to feeling bad about something, and now, it all seems irrelevant.

You want a fresh start, and you've realized you're the only one who can fight the good fight ... for you. The hardships you've endured are part of your history, but they don't need to be what you look forward to.

And by admitting to this, you set yourself free, Aquarius. You know now that you are responsible for how happy or miserable you are and are ready to end your hardships. You take that knowledge in stride. You are now ready to release the pain and go for the pleasure. The universe supports your decision, fully.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.