Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 11, 2025

Struggles finally end for three zodiac signs under the healing energy of the Cancer Moon on January 11, 2025. Right now, we may find that we are tired of following the same patterns and hunger for newness and ingenuity. If we look to astrology for hope, we will find that there is much to hope for during the Cancer Moon.

But to get to that place where we can hold on to hope and continue with a positive attitude, we must reduce our stress, and to do that, we have to be kind to ourselves. Here, we have a day that promotes the pursuit of happiness.

Here we have a day that allows us to finally overcome that nagging self-doubt that always gets the best of us. We are no longer attached to that weight. We want our freedom back. We want the happiness we know is our birthright.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs beginning on January 11, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You overcome self-doubt and find true happiness because what becomes quite clear for you, Aries, is that you can no longer hang out listening to everyone's opinions on this or the other thing. You tend to get too wrapped up in what others think, whether they think about you or something else.

During the Cancer Moon, you come to terms with the idea that people will always be people, and they'll always have their opinions to deal with. Knowing this allows you to move forward, finally. If there's one thing you must overcome, it's caring too much about what others think.

You finally convince yourself to move on because you do know what you want, and you do know what you think, and being that there will always be someone who disagrees with you out there, you might as well get past them and do your own thing, your way.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Life is starting to look pretty good to you, Leo, but to feel as comfortable in it as you'd like, you must make a few solid changes to find true happiness. Lifestyle choices may include overcoming self-doubt. You take a turn during the Cancer Moon and may crave more security and less frenetic energy.

You'll realize during the Cancer Moon that the only reason you don't have the security you've been craving is because you were too scared to make a few very definite moves in your life. Now, you feel the time is right ... and you'd be correct.

So much of life is about being in the right place at the right time, but in your case, it's also about utilizing the right cosmic energy when it avails itself to you, Leo. The Cancer Moon shows you that you needn't fear a thing and that should you wish for more in your life, it's ready for you to grab.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Well, it's another year, and you have a new plan to overcome self-doubt and find true happiness. While there are major changes yet to come, you've already adapted to the changes that needed to occur last year. What you're feeling on January 11 is that certain kind of Capricorn ambition; the only thing left is to make it real.

During the Cancer Moon, you know what works in your life and what absolutely must go. You've held tightly to certain ideas; while they may have worked for you, they no longer do. This is what you must get over.

And it's OK, it's refreshing. Change always comes with the need to adapt, but you are very good at rearranging things; it's part of being a Capricorn. So, on January 11, you'll summon up your confidence and begin the early stages of the next phase.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.