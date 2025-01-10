Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On January 11, 2025

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to find out that during the Cancer Moon on January 11, 2025, much healing energy comes our way. This transit has always been known for its cosmic healing properties, and thankfully, astrology makes three zodiac signs aware of what's going on.

What ails us will be lesser, and what troubles us will be gone. We are no longer invested in the upkeep of negative feelings, as we've discovered this is a losing battle. For three zodiac signs, the healing begins in earnest, and it sticks with us for a lifetime.

Healing energy surrounds three zodiac signs on January 11, 2025:

1. Gemini

Around this time of the month, you're starting some healing energy. You feel a little more secure in what you're doing, which covers career and relationships. You have decided to let go of some old baggage, and in doing so, you've freed yourself up to enter positive energy into your life.

January 11 brings the good and lets you kiss the bad goodbye, as the Cancer Moon is all about healing and letting go. You realize during this day, Gemini, that holding on to the old stuff is getting in the way of your progress.

And you feel very progressive, whether it's a career move or a romantic escapade that interests you, and you let the Cancer Moon help you make room for it in your life. There's only so much space in your mind, and it's time to do some winter cleaning.

2. Cancer

You're starting to feel good about whatever you've recently gotten yourself into, which leads to confidence and self-love. You're on to something big, and you might be correct about that, Cancer.

You experience a surge of healing energy. Self-esteem works very well for you regarding how you feel about yourself and how you present to others. You are, by nature, a kind person, willing to share that nature with others.

You feel healed as if whatever was bothering you no longer holds the same weight in your life as it once did. You feel like you can breathe easier now, and the universe supports this healing energy through the Cancer Moon.

3. Virgo

You are fortunate to receive healing energy. The good mood you'll be in simply because once you relax, you find much of the confusion in your life is at its end.

We tend to find solid ground, and what's meant by that is, for you, Virgo, you'll be able to know where you stand finally; things become clear, and choices become realistic. You know what you need to do and feel good about it.

What you're experiencing is a change of heart, and this is due to the healing energy that is caused by the Cancer Moon. This lunar friend is here to show you that you can trust in yourself and that the healing is real; you aren't being pranked by the universe. You are well on your way towards true happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.