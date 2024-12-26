5 Zodiac Signs With Excellent Horoscopes On December 27, 2024

The daily horoscope forecast predicts an excellent day for five zodiac signs on Friday, December 27, 2024. They are Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

With Mars retrograde in Leo, it's time to double down on your plans and goals, restrict yourself to the ideating phase, or strategize what you want to do step-by-step. This will allow you to go full throttle once the energies are more conducive to speedy growth and the new year is here. Journaling will also help you remember important insights.

Do your best while knowing when to stop and start according to the ebb and flow of the cosmic currents.

Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with amazing horoscopes on December 27, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on December 27, 2024:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 3 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Friday is really sweet, especially if you are in a relationship or inching towards one with someone new. Venus in Aquarius is in your current corner and urges you to be more creative and innovative in approaching love and personal style.

This is your era of experimentation and laying out something substantial. Carve out some time for a relaxing activity at the end of the day, though. It will put you in receptive mode and help bring positive energies in. Painting with numbers is a great idea.

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 2 p.m.

Virgo, you are encouraged to be more open-hearted on Friday and social while expanding your connections. With Sun in Capricorn here, you can shine bright in your career and do something substantial now. So go for it, and don't hold yourself back.

At the end of the day (or whenever), carve out some time for quirkiness. Whether you love cosplaying, watching reality TV, or putting together puzzles or gadgets, this will help you achieve the necessary balance and relaxation.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Friday is all about bringing the sweetness of your heart into the world and letting your actions be the light that shines. With Mars retrograde in Leo, this will be incredibly healing for many of you, especially if you struggle with self-esteem issues, as it will show you what you are made of in your heart.

For some, the energy on this day is great for divination to help you discover more about yourself, your future, and your past experiences. Whether astrology is your preferred medium, tarot cards, or even a bone reading from a local shaman, it's your choice of adventure.

4. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Aries

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 9 a.m./p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Friday encourages you to seek knowledge and expand within. Since Mars retrograde in Leo's relationship with Moon in Sagittarius is standing out for you as beneficial, this will help you take the necessary actions to reach your goals more systematically and suavely even though the planetary energies are more retrograde right now.

For some, letting go of fears is a big thing today. So be impulsive and pick an adventure that will push you out of your comfort zone in a good way. It will also help you stay patient as you move.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 - 2 p.m

Pisces, your creativity will be your biggest blessing on Friday, per Sun in Capricorn, especially for your career. So don't hold yourself back.

You never know which idea may become the trend for the next decade. As long as something resonates with you, it will resonate with other people, too. You must trust that you will find your tribe in this vast and diverse globe.

You are also encouraged to let kindness be your guiding light on this day. Everything counts, whether money is donated to help the homeless or making time for a friend who has suffered a setback. You get to choose what means the most to you, as that will bring the light to you, too.

