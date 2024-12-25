5 Zodiac Signs With Exceptional Horoscopes On December 26, 2024

It's a bright new day with exceptional horoscopes for five zodiac signs on Thursday, December 26, 2024, with Uranus retrograde in Taurus standing out as a beneficial force.

Thursday is a good day to set your intentions for the New Year 2025. After all, only when you can envision what you want can the universe conspire in your favor to bring it to you! Uranus retrograde also encourages us to think about what we've experienced over the past year and find ways to improve or change any dynamics that encourage vitality. What's your number one priority for the new year?

Advertisement

Venus in Aquarius is also here to add some weight to the positive energies with its ability to make fortune smile on the unsuspecting. When you interact with new people, try something you have never done before. Expose yourself to the weird and wonderful to discover something truly great in store for you!

Five zodiac signs with exceptional horoscopes on December 26, 2024:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Other Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, try something new on Thursday that brings joy and enthusiasm to your daily life. Even if it's something as small as how you fix your coffee or purchasing a cute keychain because it caught your eye at a store, you will not go wrong when you explore and expand yourself.

This is also a great day to make new memories with your friends by getting matching friendship bracelets. You can do this with your romantic partner too... because the best partners are also best friends!

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Leo

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 10 a.m.

Scorpio, focus on the here and now and allow the small wonders of everyday life to bring you joy. Whether it's feeling the sun on your face in the morning or watching your favorite guilty pleasure show, let the day make you aware of all the little joys around you, especially under the grounded energy of Capricorn season. Fantastic ideas await when you open yourself to the new!

Advertisement

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Virgo

Best time of the day for Aries: 9 p.m.

Aries, any time you find yourself anxious about what's to come in the new year, take a deep breath and slow down. You will thrive when you bring a new perspective to the tried and tested. For example, if you love working out in the gym, challenge yourself with a new set of exercises on this day that's still in your comfort routine.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Pisces: 2 - 8 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to know what's in your heart so you can bring it to life in full HD. Your manifestation powers are strong now with Saturn in your sign, but you will also need to take one concrete step to meet this goal or vision halfway. For example, if you want to learn pottery, pick up some pottery tools or book yourself for a weekend class.

Advertisement

Blend your senses and allow fresh inspiration to strike you. Music and art always go hand-in-hand in this regard.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Aries

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 10 a.m./p.m.

Sagittarius, you have Saturn in Pisces in your corner on Thursday encouraging you to do what's difficult as long as it will lead to something positive and good. Whether this is working out in the gym and doing one extra set of exercises, deep cleaning your home to let fresh energy in before 2025 arrives, or cooking a hearty meal from scratch, let your creative side bring fun into the mix. After all, no one said difficult tasks have to be boring.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.