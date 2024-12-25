Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 26 — Mercury Opposes Jupiter

With Mercury in Sagittarius opposing Jupiter in Gemini and squaring Saturn in Pisces in our daily horoscope for December 26, you'll have expansive thoughts about the new year while keeping a practical outlook. Just be careful not to be overly critical of your achievements or shortcomings from this year. Carpe diem!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, December 26, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Reflect on what you instinctively say "no" to. If fear is holding you back from saying "yes," now may be the moment to awaken your inner bravery.

Have a rough outline of your future goals to create a clear path toward small, achievable milestones. Check in with your inner dialogue and assess whether any self-doubt is clouding your sense of capability. Replace negative thoughts with affirmations like, "I have everything I need for success."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Great things often take time to manifest. Stay focused, and allow your curiosity to lead you to new discoveries. This mindset will help you conquer any challenge.

Ask yourself, “What are my long-term ambitions?” or “How do my values align with my current goals?” or “In what ways have my ambitions evolved?” You don't have to wait for opportunities to arise—create your own path.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Our present actions shape our future. So, in your mind’s eye, what is your ultimate vision? Work backward to identify the steps necessary to reach it.

Remember, you’re never far from your dreams — sometimes, it just takes a shift in mindset to unlock rapid growth and transformation.

Describe in detail in your journal what success looks like for you in the future. What does it feel like? How does it change you?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Think beyond your current limits. Your structure and routine are supporting your vision, and now is the moment to push ahead.

Stick to your plan, as you’re making steady progress toward your goals. Use this period to define long-term satisfaction and create intentions that reflect your evolving sense of success and expansion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You’re brimming with determination, helping you break free from any cycles of procrastination.

Be cautious not to get caught up in competition with others, as this could cause friction. Instead, channel your energy into pursuits that ignite your passions. When you focus on what brings you joy, even the simplest tasks can become deeply fulfilling.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Now is an ideal moment to reflect on how your inner dialogue has been influencing your ability to take bold action.

If self-doubt arises, replace those thoughts with affirmations such as, “I have everything I need for success” or “I don’t need external validation to recognize my capabilities.”

Dive deeper into the emotions tied to your self-doubt. What feelings come up when you question your abilities?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Stepping into innovation allows you to bridge the gap between the future and the present by thinking creatively. Break free from limitations and explore new solutions to old problems.

Reflect on what innovation means to you, and remember that every successful venture began with an idea. Craft your future by creating a plan and collaborating with those who share your vision.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Being honest about how you feel creates space for deep intimacy within. You can't be vulnerable with others unless you’re willing to be vulnerable with yourself first.

Take some space out of your day to identify and name the feelings you've been experiencing. Are there any recurring emotions that have been guiding your actions or thoughts?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is a great moment to design your goals in a way that allows you to see the tangible rewards and positive changes they bring across your life.

However, remember to prioritize your well-being and avoid overloading yourself with tasks. Each action you take contributes to your larger goal, so focus on incremental progress toward the bigger picture.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You’ll feel more spontaneous and energized in all aspects of life. Now is the moment to embrace new ways of having fun.

What once brought you joy may change over time — stay open to new experiences, and you may discover untapped aspects of yourself. Explore any resistance you may have to embrace new experiences. What fears or doubts stop you from leaving your comfort zone?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may feel a strong need for space as you explore new environments that stir your heart.

Ask yourself, “When was the last time I put myself in a new situation?” or “What fears arise when I step into unfamiliar spaces?” This is a chance to break free from stagnation in relationships and partnerships of all kinds.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is the perfect moment to introduce spontaneity into your home life. You don’t have to leave your space to experience excitement—try new recipes or host a dinner party.

These simple acts could lead to shifts in your relationships, helping you discover new, deeper connections with those around you. Think about activities or rituals you could introduce to create a fun or intimate atmosphere at home. How could these bring you closer to those around you?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.