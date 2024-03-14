While each zodiac has its own set of unique traits that differentiate them from one another, astrology creator Sarah Moody explained that there are several zodiac signs that give off a similar energy despite being outwardly contrasting.

Zodiac signs that are completely different but give off the same energy

Cancer and Aries

Cancer can come across like an Aries at times because both cardinal signs. While Cancer is a water sign and Aries is a fire sign, the common thread between them is their cardinal-like similarity and qualities.

"Cancers have that fiery Aries energy," Moody explained in a TikTok video. "They're super fun, super sweet, super outgoing," she continued, joking that making either of these signs angry could end badly for you.

Cardinal signs are sometimes considered frontrunners of the zodiac because of their dynamic and go-getter type of behavior. Most astrologers believe cardinal signs are associated with leadership, action, initiation and making things happen. Most of the time, cardinal signs act quickly and don’t let grass grow under their feet and they are typically quicker to take risks than other signs.

Sagittarius and Scorpio

Sagittarius and Scorpio can sometimes be confused for one another because they're typically both appealing on a personal level and have a strong sexual magnetism and a tendency to acquire a certain amount of personal power in life.

Sagittarius is generally optimistic and ruled by Jupiter, the planet of gain, wisdom and expansion. Scorpio, on the other hand, is ruled by Mars and Pluto. Pluto confers a very powerful type of darker energy to Scorpio while Sagittarius is typically cheerful and highly inquiring and adventuresome.

Scorpio is also constantly seeking answers with their inquiring minds. The commonality between the two is their never ending thirst for knowledge, their curiosity about the world and desire to experience all they can through education and adventure, along with their relationships with others. They both also value honesty and loyalty and are completely turned off by those who don’t possess these same qualities, especially honesty.

Leo and Gemini

While Leo is a fire sign and Gemini is an air sign, they are both into some of the same things such as pop culture, style, and, to an extent, drama. Both signs are extremely outgoing, playful and creative and they typically both have a large circle of friends and acquaintances they like to spend time with. Both signs are usually extroverts and enjoy socializing with others while they both soak up new life experiences.

On the negative side, both signs tend to respond very negatively to those who get on their bad side. If you are disloyal to either, they will cut you off and it’s questionable if you will ever be reconciled back into their inner circles. Both signs have a long memory and seldom forget, especially if slighted. Both signs have a quick wit, are smart, and both can pick up on the subtle nuisances of a conversation or situation quite easily.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.