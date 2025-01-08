4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On January 9, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on January 9, 2025. We can't go wrong with this day's astrological report because whenever we have the transit of Sun trine Moon, all other transits take a back seat. You just can't outshine the Sun, and nobody will bother trying on this day.

Four zodiac signs are going to recognize just how good we've got it, as the Sun trine Moon transit reigns supreme and delivers blessings far and wide. There's no escaping the positive energy that comes with this day, and we are going to not only soak it all in but we're going to share the wealth with everyone we know. Hey, we're just that way.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on January 9, 2025:

1. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You'll receive a blessing from the universe today. Even though you've just gone through some trying times, you're still not feeling discouraged by them because, first of all, you are you, Taurus, and second of all, you've got the Sun trine Moon shining down upon you, making everything seem OK.

Once upon a time, you swore that you'd never allow yourself to get too down, as you've seen proof that you always seem to bounce back up again. So, what evidence do you have that things could ever be another way?

During the Sun trine Moon transit, you will once again be able to corral that positive energy in such a way that you make it your own. You take on solar optimism on this day, and it allows you to feel strong, at peace, and ready to carry on.

2. Gemini

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

There's something about the Sun trine Moon transit that has you feeling very accepting about the way your life has turned out, and while you've spent many hours complaining about this, that, and the other thing, you simply can't find a problem.

And this comes as a relief to you, Gemini, because honestly, you wear yourself out at times. You could use the feeling of a blessing, and the universe is only too happy to bring you such a joyful surprise. Right now, it's all good and you aren't questioning it.

This day could also turn you around so that you don't look back. You are inspired by the good feeling that comes with the Sun trine Moon transit, and it shakes you to your core. Now, this is all you want! Follow this idea, Gemini, as it will take you everywhere.

3. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

For you, a blessing, at this point, would have to come to you as a sign from the universe telling you that everything will be alright. And during Sun trine Moon, you get that universal affirmation, as this transit is meant to deliver all that is bright and beautiful to you, Scorpio.

Whether hearing from someone you've been wondering about or finding out that you passed a test, there will be good news coming your way during this time. Whatever happens to you on January 9 will be a sign that this is the shape of things to come.

So, you'll feel inspired but also very impressed. The universe does seem to favor you on this day, and you want to show up for that favor by being prepared to act on it. And you will, Scorpio, because you've needed that positivity-push, and well now, here you have it.

4. Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You've been feeling pretty good about life and the choices you've made recently, and perhaps this is the result of acceptance and accountability. You are a very serious person when it comes to decision-making, and during the transit of Sun trine Moon, you feel great about what you're presently involved with.

Life is good for you, Capricorn, and you intend to honor it and keep it this way. You aren't just blessed by the universe; you are actively upholding those blessings daily. During Sun trine Moon, it's easy to recognize that this job is worth doing.

You've come to know what disturbs you and brings you peace, and you knowingly opt-in for the peace. You've realized that you don't have to say "Yes" to the things that take you down, and you remain strong and rooted in positivity and light.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.