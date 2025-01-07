3 Zodiac Signs Who Rise Above Their Challenges On January 8, 2025

Hooboy, no one is sitting around waiting for anything on this day. During the astrologically lucky transit of Mercury in Capricorn, it's going to be a day filled with energy and activity. We're on it!

Three zodiac signs rise above their challenges on January 8, 2025. We are naturally on the ball when it comes to raising energy and getting super involved in stuff, and these folks will take Mercury in Capricorn to heart. This is not the day for slacking off. We'll have some fun doing whatever we do.

This could also potentially be Day One of that resolution list, meaning, yeah, we take our sweet time getting around to improving ourselves, but hey, better late than never, right? Let's put the pedal to the metal and get on with it. Time to make something of ourselves.

Three zodiac signs who rise above their challenges on January 8, 2025:

1. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You rise above your challenges, Aries. You see what you want, and you make your day all about this need to accomplish whatever it is. You've set aside some quality time in your busy schedule to concentrate on what you believe to be the beginning phase of your plan to self-improve and your timing couldn't be better, Aries.

January 8 presents you with the transit of Mercury in Capricorn, and this puts everything into proper perspective for you, in terms of business and personal goals. You want to become better at what you do, whatever it is, and you are well on your way.

Mercury in Capricorn taps into that part of you that honors ambition and vision; you see yourself as successful in body, mind, and spirit, and you wish to eradicate the bad habits you've taken on. You are certainly on the right track now, Aries. Much luck to you.

2. Cancer

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

If you think about it, the one thing you've needed was that push that gets you over the hump of laziness. Sure, it's hard to get your head in the game during the first month of any new year, but you realize you have to start somewhere.

January 8 is still early. With the transit of Mercury in Capricorn doing much of the influencing today, you'll grab hold of the power surge that is generated by this transit and begin the process of renewing yourself.

You are going for drastic change, and that's not so much because what you were doing was wrong, but rather, you just crave major change and improvement, and so be it, Cancer. This day is yours. If you want it, then let it begin now!

3. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Interestingly enough, your lackadaisical attitude seems to have an expiration date, and this is the day you rise above your challenges. On January 8, all things take on a new attitude for you, Pisces. You crave change and difference; you're used to how things are done and want to improve on what is mundane.

While all is well in your world, you've got the inspiring transit of Mercury in Capricorn to push you along and get you thinking new thoughts of new ways to go about doing old things. What you want is a serious change, something drastic ... but doable.

This is where things start to shift for you, Pisces. And you love a good shift it didn't take you that long to get into the idea that while it's cool to stay where you are, moving on and experiencing new things sounds even better. Go for it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.