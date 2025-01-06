2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On January 7, 2025

The celestial energy on January 7, 2025, is nothing short of electric, offering two lucky zodiac signs an abundance of opportunities for growth, creativity, and game-changing decisions.

The day kicks off with a tug-of-war between "me time" and learning how to use our coping skills to play nice with others — think of it as a practice exercise in balancing personal drive with the art of compromise! Early this morning, we're infused with fresh ideas and a willingness to explore uncharted territory. So, remember to dream big and set those boundaries to ensure your success — you know you'll be on your way to abundance!

As the day unfolds, a harmonious trine between the Moon and Mercury makes it a prime time for communication and planning — our thoughts will feel sharp and clear, and our words will land with precision and power! But don’t get too comfortable, as the Moon squares Mars shortly after, injecting fiery energy that could feel like a call to action or a challenge to overcome.

By evening, the Moon squares Pluto, asking you to dig deep emotionally. You'll feel overcome with genius ideas when you least expect them! So, dream big, take bold action, and say yes to the unexpected opportunities that lead straight to your next most abundant win yet! Now, let’s dive into which two zodiac signs are about to be totally showered with this abundant cosmic energy all day.

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on January 7, 2025

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, today is your battlefield, and the universe is arming you with everything you need to charge ahead and claim victory. First up, the Moon is in your sign, which is like a rallying cry to trust your gut, embrace your fire, and take bold action. When the Moon is in Aries, hesitation isn’t even in your vocabulary. Your instincts are laser-sharp, your courage is unstoppable, and your ability to go after what you want? Absolute boss-level. The world isn’t just your playground today — it’s your arena, and you’re here to win.

Early in the day, you'll be thinking outside the box and may feel ready (or even forced) to jump into something new, especially when it comes to your cash flow or the way you approach life. Maybe it’s a genius idea for a side hustle, a random career opportunity that pops up, or even a shift in perspective that helps you attract everything you want. Don’t hold back — dip that toe into new waters and see what happens.

Later, the Moon will vibe with Neptune, sprinkling some dreamy, intuitive magic into the mix. Whatever path you’re on right now, whether intentional or accidental, feels so aligned. This is your moment to dream big and lean into your vision while keeping in mind that, yes, of course, some great things time. Got a goal you’ve been quietly nurturing? Today is the day to go all in. Sure, it might feel like a slow build at first, but hey, nothing epic happens overnight, right?

Take a bold leap. Whether it’s pitching a wild idea or just owning your moment, Jupiter’s expansive energy has your back. Just a heads-up, though: You’re gonna want to stay focused on the big picture — instant gratification isn’t the vibe today (even if patience isn’t exactly your strong suit!).

So, speak up, Aries — whether you’re sealing a deal or just declaring your next big move, everyone’s listening. And with the cosmos backing you at every turn, there’s no stopping you from transforming your boldness into pure abundance!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, get ready, because today the universe is giving you all the cosmic tools to manifest your deepest desires! With Mercury in your sign, your communication skills are on fire. The planets are aligning in a way that brings your dreams so close to reality you can almost taste them.

The day kicks off with the Moon trining Mercury, which is basically a celestial thumbs up to your inner philosopher. Your emotions and intellect are in sync, giving you the power to communicate with both precision and heart. Think of your thoughts as arrows in your signature Sagittarian quiver — when you aim with purpose, you don’t just hit the mark; you inspire everyone around you and welcome the abundance into your life that you know you deserve!

Whether you’re reimagining your career goals or finding a creative way to fund that bucket-list trip to Patagonia, today’s vibes are encouraging innovation and bold moves.

Of course, no great journey comes without a little tension! Mercury’s square with Mars might stir up some inner conflict, like debating whether to leap into action or take a moment to map things out. But, don't stress! This friction is a gift, helping you fine-tune your plans so you’re not just chasing abundance but building it with intention. After all, even the most spontaneous Sag knows the value of a solid itinerary (even if you only stick to half of it).

By the end of the day, you’ll find that it’s totally clear that the cosmos are rooting for you. Whether it’s that conversation that sparks a light, a flash of creative inspiration, or a shift in perspective that gets you going, today’s energy is all about aligning your adventurous Sag spirit with the abundance you’re manifesting.

So trust the universe, aim high, and remember: when it comes to chasing star-studded dreams, no one does it quite like you!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.