The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On January 7, 2025

January 7, 2025 the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. We've got ourselves a day filled with messages and hope, and with the Taurus Moon as our astrological inspiration, we can know that we're not leaving this day without a strong lead to follow. Four zodiac signs will be 'getting the hint' during the Taurus Moon, and that's a good thing!

When we say 'an important message,' we refer to helpful words delivered to us by a source we may or may not expect. This day has an air of surprise, but we know that whatever we learn will be taken to heart and grown from. This day brings the benefit of positive thinking, and we will not deny its presence.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on January 7, 2025:

1. Taurus

We all know that the zodiac sign of Taurus is known for being stubborn and determined. While sometimes we think of being stubborn as a negative, it's not, especially when it comes to staying on point so that you can get something accomplished.

During the Taurus Moon on January 7, you ensure you get what you want. You don't have to be pushy or annoying to do so, either. All you have to do is rely on yourself and stay the course. Stick with your choice and commit to it.

Through the Taurus Moon, the universe gets to show you that you are not only on the right track but that you are wise in your choices. You aren't here to win a popularity contest; you are here, right now, to 'get the job done.' And so it goes.

2. Gemini

Don't be surprised if you hear some good news on this day, January 7, from either a long-lost friend or someone in your life who has gone out of their way to reach you. During the Taurus Moon, the 'vibration' of the day is one of ease; communications freely flow.

If someone in your life was holding back, now is the time to come forth and bear good news, which is always a pleasant and welcome surprise. You will be happy to hear something 'new' during the Taurus Moon.

This news travels to you because the Taurus Moon does come with that 'determination' factor, and how that works is that the person who is about to speak up is determined to let you know how they feel. The universe is trying to tell you to stay open, as good things are on the way.

3. Leo

Sometimes, all you need to overcome that last little hurdle is an encouraging word: care for someone you love. It's easy for such words to reach you on January 7 because the universe has provided you with the Taurus Moon, which substantially lightens everything up.

During the Taurus Moon, you also feel ready to get over that hurdle, and while you don't depend on someone else to help you, you aren't opposed to it, either, making their appearance at the right time, the right place all the more special.

This particular transit is a very loving addition to your day, as all help and support come from a place of love. So, whatever you need to accomplish, you'll find people who back you up and help you get there.

4. Scorpio

If there's an important message waiting for you to pick up on, it's the one that tells you to carry on, and to not be discouraged by anything you've seen recently. You are a very sensitive and emotional Scorpio, and sometimes your empathy is overwhelming.

During the Taurus Moon on January 7, you will have the opportunity to take notice of what's going on and have the bravery to either walk away or carry on. The universe is telling you to redirect your focus to the positive.

Don't allow yourself to get swallowed up in the lure of negative energy. There's nothing in it for you. During the Taurus Moon, you get to see that you are in charge here, and that your life is yours to move whichever way you want. Listen to your heart, not to social media.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.