3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On January 3, 2025

On January 3, 2025, astrology brings us the ominous transit of Mars opposite Pluto, which acts as a test from the universe for three zodiac signs. While at first, this may send shivers down our collective spines, we know one thing for sure: whatever tests come our way, we can pass them with flying colors.

Three zodiac signs may feel as if the universe is trying our patience during this Mars opposite Pluto transit, but the reality is that everything we experience is just part of the process. And the process is to refine us into becoming better versions of ourselves.

So, in becoming better we have to do a little deep diving, and what we find may not please us at first. However, this day is about revelation and renewal. Yes, we may go at it the hard way, but that is necessary if we are to truly learn. And we are both ready to learn and willing to accept what comes next. Hey — it's all good, trust in that.

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe on January 3, 2025:

1. Aries

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

It's a big learning day for you, Aries. Transiting Mars opposite Pluto always means business, especially in your life. On January 3, you'll see what it's like to be tested by the universe, only to show the universe that it was no big deal.

What Mars opposite Pluto enables you with is the power of resolve. You are more than determined to make something great happen and are already quite aware that a sacrifice must occur.

If a bad habit must go the way of the trash, then so be it. You are ready, willing, and able to overcome whatever needs to be overcome, and the tests you receive will be seen as stepping stones to your newfound success.

2. Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

The universe tests you on January 3, and while you might resent it at first, you'll realize why such tests are happening. Once you catch on, then you're the game master, and it all turns around for you.

So, you might get a rush of bring it on! This day challenges and tests you, but if that's the only way you learn and grow, then so be it. What's a little test now and then? It certainly isn't something you are unfamiliar with.

Mars opposite Pluto is the mirror that has us looking deeply into it to see who we are, and that means for many of us, there will be a lot of unwanted shock and disappointment. However, in your case, Cancer, you'll see what you don't like and uproot it at the core. You are on the move, proactive, and ready to claim your victory.

3. Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Not another test. Yes, Capricorn, another test, but so what? It's not like you don't ace every test in your path, so what's another one to you? Not much, if you get real about it. The year 2025 has just as many tests ready for all of us. Use this knowledge as your strength.

What you have is the power-packed transit of Mars opposite Pluto to help you recognize exactly why you are being tested yet again. Because such is life, Capricorn. Life is made up of ups and downs, and while Mars is opposite Pluto, you get to see how you can turn dark into light.

This is your specialty, Capricorn, and it's why you get the big bucks, as they say. You're the fixer who knows how to beat the system, get things done, and overcome obstacles. The universe may present you with a test, but it's the test that shows you that you are a superpower in your own right.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.