3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On January 3, 2025

Things are definitely up and up, especially with a turn of fortune for three zodiac signs on January 3, 2025. During the Pisces Moon, we see the glass as half full, not half empty. This is where three zodiac signs finally accept that it's time to join the party.

During the Pisces Moon, we all get to make something of ourselves. For the three zodiac signs mentioned here, we will see that life never shuts us out. We did that ourselves, and now, the new year opens its doors to us with a big, bold welcome mat.

We are about to experience a turn of fortune, and we are going to say "yes" to it. We know now that it's really up to us and that it's not so much the destination as the journey gets us there.

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on January 3, 2025:

1. Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You usually don't take criticism lightly, but fortune has turned for you, Gemini, and it seems this year already has you feeling lighter about everything. You are now experiencing the good fortune of feeling well-balanced, mentally and emotionally.

And that's mainly due to the presence of the Pisces Moon. This calming lunar presence helps to tame that inner beast, and how this plays out in real life makes it look like you are not taking everything to heart.

This is what you want and need, and you recognize the soothing effects of the transit in how you react to those around you. So what if a person disagrees with you? Big deal. They have their way of doing things, and you have yours. During the Pisces Moon, it's all good.

2. Scorpio

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Lo and behold, you are about to experience a turn of fortune, which might imply that you've needed a break like this one and that on January 3, you'll get such a break. And Scorpio, you'd be right to think that way, as this is the day that brings forth the power behind the Pisces Moon.

Pisces energy helps to calm you and works well during a lunar event. This influence has you knowing in your heart that everything will work out fine and that it's best to stay the course and continue with what you're doing.

The days of feeling discouraged, however, are over. You feel a rush of inspiration and creative energy and plan on doing something wonderful with this charged-up feeling. You are about to take something mundane and make it into something miraculous.

3. Capricorn

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You knew fortune would kick in, meaning, the good luck and that feeling of walking into something fortunate and promising, and well, Capricorn, you're right. This day, January 3, provides you with everything you need to feel right as rain.

You've got the Pisces Moon to bring it all to light positively, and this Pisces influence helps you balance out your feelings. You recognized that you were starting to feel anxious about the whole new year thing, and now, you're cruising through it at a good clip.

You feel inspired and ready; you've got things you want to accomplish, and enough is enough with the laziness of the first days. Day three sounds like a good enough day to summon up all the good fortune you can, and well ... why not? Let's go, Cap!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.