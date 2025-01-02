Luck Improves On January 3, 2025 For 3 Zodiac Signs

Luck improves on January 3, 2025, for these three zodiac signs. If you've been feeling left out of the happy-new-year loop, then fear not ... it's time to see that not only are you in, but that luck is definitely on your side during the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Venus. Trust that this is your day, and know everything will work well for you.

For the three zodiac signs who may not know it yet, we will see that during Moon conjunct Venus, it's nearly impossible to avoid feeling hopeful, and that optimistic energy changes everything. It's like a luck magnet, and we've grasped it.

Here's a day that encourages us to speak up, to tell people we love them, and to feel confident about new situations. There's much newness going on during Moon conjunct Venus, and if we approach it all with love and tenderness, we receive luck.

Luck improves on January 3, 2025, for these three zodiac signs:

1. Scorpio

Here's the boost you've needed to finally get into the spirit of the new year, Scorpio. Luck is on your side due to the presence of Moon conjunct Venus in the sky, and you'll finally feel motivated to get active again. "Break's over," as they say.

You had a good break, too, but you are also starting to feel a bit anxious about how productive you are, or rather, how productive you have not been, as that lazy end-of-year vibe has stayed with you. Do not worry; this is very common and lucky for you. The Moon conjunct Venus is here to give you that kindly little nudge.

So, it's time to start the machine up again, Scorpio, and once you taste that energy, you'll feel alive again and ready to go forth and conquer. Moon conjunct Venus supports those who take their time and honor their own pace, but it is just as supportive of those who know when it's time to move.

2. Aquarius

Alrighty then, Aquarius. You've been a bit lazy, and it's starting to get to you. That's OK because you are moving at your own pace and have no intentions of staying in bed throughout the year. This may be the third day of the new year, but it's Day One for you.

Moon conjunct Venus shows you its power by getting you out of that bed and into something truly creative and inspiring. This is how you measure your luck. If you feel inspired, it's a lucky day, indeed, and it can open the doors to more and more of the same.

You've needed that helping hand, and while you always knew whether you got it, you'd still eventually have to make some positive moves. Here enters Moon conjunct Venus to show you that you're not alone. All things work out for you on this lucky day, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

Luck is on your side; for you, this means joy and lightheartedness. There's a good chance you'll feel social during this day's transit, Moon conjunct Venus, and you'll want to surround yourself with loving people.

This day brings celebration, even though there's nothing to celebrate. You and a few friends may decide that a celebration is called for, to celebrate nothing. It's just a good mood that permeates your world, and you want to toast it.

The transit of the Moon conjuncts Venus with you, which makes you feel confident as well when it comes to a romantic partner and whatever it is you want to say to them. This day blesses love relationships and makes communication easy and sweet.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.