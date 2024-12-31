3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True After Moon Conjunct Pluto On January 1, 2025

Wishes come true for three zodiac signs on this very first day of the year, and our gratitude overflows. Astrology brings us Moon conjunct Pluto on January 1, and because of this transit, we are happy to be here — no complaints here!

Moon conjunct Pluto helps us to believe in ourselves, and it is in this kind of self-trust that we can move mountains. January 1 does usher in a new world of potential, and for the three zodiac signs who get with this Pluto energy, the feeling will leave us nothing but hope.

It's hope that springs eternal, as they say, and hope that allows for our dreams to come true. We aren't standing in our way any longer. If a wish needs to be made real, then we take it upon ourselves to do so. We are magic!

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true on January 1, 2025:

1. Aries

Happy New Year, Aries, and welcome to the first day when all you see before you is a possibility. You are not only in a good mood during this first day but also feel energized and ready for whatever is heading your way.

You've got this amazing transit, Moon conjunct Pluto, to lead the way, and what it will bring you is something you've wished for, for the longest time. You've gotten used to wishing, and it's become a little too comfortable for you, so the good stuff coming will be a pleasant surprise.

Life is good, and you know it. You're not about to let anything dull your shine, and you are quite the diamond. Keep it going, Aries. Welcome in those wishes as they come true and make room for more to come. It's all good.

2. Scorpio

It's easy enough for you to get into that positive headspace during the Moon conjunct Pluto transit because this event is all about believing that what you want...is possible. Wishes come true on January 1 for you, Scorpio, and so much of this happens because you stuck with it.

And good for you. You held tight to your principles, and now you can truly watch your wishes unfold for you in ways you didn't even know were possible. Nothing empty in your wishes, Scorpio, and with Moon conjunct Pluto, you get to see them all manifest ... on this very day.

Positivity is in the house, and you're not letting go of it. If there's one thing you will cling to with your heart, it's positive energy. You've started to believe in it, and that's only going to work in your favor. Take the ball and run with it, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

January 1, 2025, and you like the ring that date has to it. There are new beginnings and pursuits, and for you, Sagittarius, it's all so inspiring that you feel energetic and super happy. Wishes come true for you during Moon conjunct Pluto, and that is because you know exactly what you want.

So much of what you want is general, such as happiness, safety, and security ... this is all coming true for you right now, and you'll get a definite feeling of satisfaction as more and more seems possible to you.

You are firmly established in the idea of remaining optimistic, and it all starts now. You'll see one particular wish come true for you on this first day, and while it will be very private, it will bring a gigantic smile to your face. Happy New Year!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.