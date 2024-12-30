3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On December 31, 2024

On December 31, three zodiac signs will find that the universe has a test for them to pass during the Saturn-Moon alignment.

It's pretty easy to get into the idea that just because it's New Year's Eve doesn't necessarily mean anything will change. Ah, that's where the problem lies — and during the Saturn-Moon alignment, doubt creeps into the picture for at least three zodiac signs.

Here's the thing: life really is what we make of it, and while it's very easy to fall into that pattern of doubting everything, maybe this day exists so that we can put all of our mass energy into hope and the belief that things will and can get better.

Advertisement

If we feel tested on this day, then we are doing the testing. The universe has already let us know that this one's on us. Three zodiac signs will be influenced by Saturn's energy, but recognize the opportunity to rise and claim the happiness that is rightfully theirs. Happiest New Year, zodiac signs!

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe on December 31, 2024:

1. Aries

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Advertisement

It's the very last day of the year. The last thing you need to accompany you is the idea that the universe is handing yet another 'final' test to beat. While December's energy is harmonious during the Saturn-Moon alignment, it still comes with a few hitches.

It's OK, though, Aries; it's just one more victory for you to add to your list of victories, and so even if you find that your patience is being unfairly tried on this last day, you'll take it in stride, and you'll do what you must to get past it.

What inspires you today is that you are about to have a very good time this evening. Whatever you do, the 'test' that comes with this day will have you appreciating the evening all the more. Saturn's energy is life-affirming and lets you know that the reality is that you always win one way or another. Good stuff to bring with you into the new year.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Not today, Saturn! Let's just put it this way, Leo: your day starts brilliantly and ends just as fabulously. The middle bit might take a bite out of your enthusiasm. You might wonder why you are being tested on a day like this or how the universe even has time for you on this New Year's Eve.

Well, the truth is, it's all for the best, Leo, and you'll know why when you feel the pressure of that one last little test come at you during the day. It's OK; it's nothing gigantic, just a little sidetracking care of your friend, Saturn, as it aligns with the Moon.

Advertisement

All of this ensures you end the year on a high note. Whatever puts you to the test on this day is meant to be; you should notice it and take care of it. However, once it's taken care of, you're golden. Let the champagne (or sparkling non-alcoholic apple cider) flow!

3. Virgo

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Advertisement

A test, seriously? You may wonder what is wrong and that you need to be tested again on this very last day of the year. It's alright, Virgo; it's just life being 'life,' and it is a crazy little thing. What's another test to you, knowing how well you handle your everyday life? It's just another millisecond of inconvenience. That's all.

OK, so you weren't planning on anything upsetting the rhythm and flow of the day, but this last day of the year is also...just like every other day that's ever existed or ever will exist: it's just another day, and on this one, you'll be tested, and on this one, you'll pass that test. No biggie.

The best advice for you this December 31 is to roll with it, Virgo. Keep your eyes on the prize, and if that means enjoying yourself tonight with friends and family, then look forward to it. If it means sitting in bed, watching the ball drop, then all the more fun. It's your New Year's Eve. If you stay awake until midnight, you've passed the test. Hoohah!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.