3 Zodiac Signs Experience True Love During The Rare Black New Moon On December 30, 2024

True love finds three zodiac signs on December 30 during the New Moon, a moon phase representing new beginnings. There is much to look forward to, and it all starts today.

Three zodiac signs are ripe and ready for it, too, as we have known all along that love was in our destiny and that it's better late than never, and being that we're at the end of the year, we feel as though this is the right time for love to find us. And that love will bring more and more to look forward to.

Three zodiac signs experience true love on December 30, 2024:

1. Taurus

You couldn't have the timing more perfect than it is right now, as all of your doubts and fears about love and getting into a relationship are starting to feel much safer and happier. During the New Moon, you can finally crack that shell you've layered on.

Being vulnerable is something you have mixed feelings about, but you're also aware that if you are to live this life, you have to feel. We can't just live our lives out in total detachment, as we are not exactly Buddhas at the moment.

The love you've held at arm's length has now shown you that it's OK to move forward, trust, try, and experience ... again. It's OK, Taurus. December 30 is a good day to open your heart to true love; during the New Moon, you'll see yourself as a lover, not a fighter.

2. Leo

Between your need to know exactly what's going on at all times with the people you've been in a romantic relationship with and your desire to hold tight to whatever control you can manage, you'll see that your resolve to keep love over there has come to an end.

This day brings vulnerability and a real look at the person you've become. While you may like and love yourself, you've done yourself a disservice by not allowing love into your life. It's alright, Leo; many of us do this to protect our hearts.

But you have a pure heart, Leo. You need that love and want it up close and personally. Being distant is not what's best for you, and as the New Moon of December 30 shows you, the love you wish for is the love that is right before your eyes right now. That's your true love.

3. Scorpio

December 30 may feel like the next to last day of the year for you, Scorpio, but there's something else taking the spotlight at this time, and during the New Moon, you'll see that love is knocking on your door and that it's time to greet it face to face.

There is someone in your life whom you adore, and you may have pushed your feelings for them aside, thinking they will only lead you to vulnerable places that end up with you in pain and heartache. Well ... forget about it! The time is now, and the love is here.

You are here to live your life, to take chances, and to risk whatever it is that you must risk to experience true love. It may not last, and it may last a thousand years; what's important for you, Scorpio, is that you receive it. Don't close your heart to this one ... go on, and get out there ... now!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.