4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On December 30, 2024

Four zodiac signs will be picking up on the signs from the universe on December 30 — there's something about this day that feels good. The universe is flickering for our attention. While that flicker may only feel like a hit of positive energy, during the New Moon, all things are possible. This is the transit of transition.

With a feeling this good and promising, the universe will work through the New Moon to show us that holding on to hope is worthwhile. The New Moon is a state of pure potential, inspiring us to fulfill our potential.

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on December 30, 2024:

1. Taurus

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You've always enjoyed looking for signs because, in truth, you want to know that the universe is supporting your ideas, and you get a kick out of seeing those ideas showing promise here and there. You'll get your sign on December 30, Taurus, and it will come to you during the New Moon.

New Moon energy is all about promise and decision-making, so what you do with this energy is up to you. And you, someone with something on your mind, look to the universe for signs of affirmation, and today, you get what you're looking for.

There's great luck during the New Moon, and you are not one to let that pass you by, Taurus. Everything around you seems to be pointing in the direction you want to see, and you'll find that while it is all up to you in the long run, you're going to make the best of it.

2. Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

The universe tells you to move forward, and the signs are there. You know that you've wanted to move ahead with a certain plan you've had in mind for a long time now, but you just wanted some cosmic confirmation.

December 30 provides you with that confirmation, and it shows up as the New Moon in your astrological chart. This New Moon brings you the idea of choice; you can see this as a sign or as a stepping stone, a ladder. This one's on you, but as far as the universe is concerned, moving forward sounds like the best idea.

New Moon energy shows you that what you've got right now is pure potential, implying that it's not filled out yet. Pure potential in your Libra world means hope and inspiration; there's much to look forward to, and you will go for it.

3. Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

If you've been looking for signs from the universe, then Sagittarius, this is your day to receive them because, during the New Moon on December 30, it's all about clarity and confidence. You may not have been sure about your next move until now, but the signs bring you what you need.

Self-confidence has never been a problem with you, nor has self-love, but that doesn't mean you completely trust yourself always to make the right moves. During the New Moon, you'll see something happen that lets you know that all you've done so far has led you to the right place.

The signs you've been seeking are in full display for you, Sagittarius, and the future looks bright and promising. You have much to look forward to, and the universe supports your every move.

4. Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

All you know is that next year is not going to be a repeat of this past year. It's not that this past year was so bad, but you feel you need a real change of pace, and you're ready to get on that pronto. You've needed a sign, something to egg you on, and you'll get such a sign on December 30, 2024.

Because of the New Moon, everything seems possible to you, Capricorn. The days of doubting yourself are over and done with, and you have no place in your future agenda for such nonsense to occur ever again.

You see the future as a blank slate that you can fill with many positive ideas; you've got much to look forward to, and the New Moon confirms that for you on this day through signs and intuitive feelings. The universe echoes your positivity and uses it to create more and more of it, for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.