3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On December 29, 2024

When the Moon aligns with Venus on December 29, 2024, three zodiac signs will attract wealth through unexpected opportunities. What's impressive about this Moon-Venus alignment is that while we aren't expecting anything, something special is heading our way ... and it's good.

That's the interesting thing about this time of the year; nobody is doing anything other than waiting it out. Yet, for three zodiac signs, this Moon-Venus transit is actively pursuing us to bring us joy and unexpected good fortune.

And who's to say "No" to such happy news? We are here to welcome it in, and being that we aren't expecting such joy to erupt during this time, it's all the more of a surprise. We take joy and happiness when we can get them, and for this, we are grateful.

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on December 29, 2024:

1. Virgo

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

What's pretty awesome about this day is that you're about to hear some unexpected great news. What this news does for you is that it shows you that you don't always know what's going on and that it's not fair to yourself to naturally guess that if something is going on ... it's negative.

During the Moon-Venus transit of December 29, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that there are people out there who think very highly of you, and while you're not starved for attention, you aren't about to say "No" to it, either.

You like it when people pay you positive attention, and during the Moon-Venus transit, you'll see that you are very much loved. So, you may receive a gift in word or monetary form that leaves you feeling rich. You got through this year in one piece, and before the year is officially 'out,' it seems you're 'in' for one more great show of love and affection.

2. Scorpio

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Gratitude is the name of the game for you, Scorpio; as you know, things don't always go perfectly well — that's your realistic attitude, right there. On December 29, you'll see that the Moon-Venus transit is in your favor as you receive words of love that you might not be expecting. If love is wealth, then. you have deep pockets today.

The beauty of this day is that it humbles you, Scorpio, and that's not usually where you go when you are praised and adored. What this also means is that by feeling humility, you are truly moved by the experience; this is unexpected and quite joyful.

No one knows you to be the shy one and yet, here you are, feeling a little giddy and shy over the waves of love that seem to be crashing in your direction. It's a day of love and possibly romance, and during the Moon-Venus transit, you'll accept it all, and all of it will make you smile sweetly.

3. Pisces

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

While you are a very independent person, you do love to have a good time socially, and you might find that you'll receive an unexpected invitation to be a part of something very special, during this day. During the Moon-Venus transit on December 29, your spirits will be lifted.

And this is just the thing you've needed to. Independence aside, you do like to be included in the merrymaking, and it does seem as though there's someone 'out there' who can't make merry without you. Prepare to be invited, Pisces!

What a nice way to spend the end of the year. You are surrounded by friends and family and it all feels exactly as it should. Not too much and not too little. It's all just right and that's how the Moon-Venus transit works. It provides you with what you need, whether you expect it ... or not.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.