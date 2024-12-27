4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Message From The Universe On December 28, 2024

The universe delivers a powerful message to four zodiac signs on December 28 during the Moon opposite Jupiter transit. The universe tells us, "We are blessed, safe, secure, and a promising future is ahead."

Four zodiac signs will interpret this energy from the universe for us. They share their blessings with others through words and actions. No one hoards their blessings; instead, they share their experience with others.

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful message from the universe on December 28, 2024:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

People may laugh at you on Saturday, Aries, not because you're foolish or wrong, but because you bring so much joy wherever you go. The blessings you receive on December 28 are so good you want to share them with everyone around you.

So, expect much laughter on Saturday. Much can happen during a transit like the Moon opposite Jupiter, and depending on your attitude, what happens is brilliant and positive. Jupiter is all about sharing the good times; the universe has smiled down upon you.

And while it's true the universe favors you on Saturday, it knows you can hold your blessings and you WILL share it all. You're one of the messengers; you hold the light, Aries, and share it with everyone.

2. Libra

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

During a transit like Moon opposite Jupiter, you realize you have it all within your power to give to others. If you boil your life down to one desire, you want more than anything to be happy. Simple stuff, really.

The universe has blessed you, and when you feel optimistic, you make everyone around you feel comfortable and hopeful. There is no nay-saying going on during Moon opposite Jupiter.

Your optimistic attitude has challenged people in the past, and you realize now that it's not your job to convince them of anything. All in their own time; that's how you see it. What you know for sure is that the only person living your life is YOU, and you choose to be happy. That is your blessing.

3. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

When you feel blessed, you take the ball and run with it because life can be very trying. If you have a good day, it's up to you to make the very best of it.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll see that you have a choice here; if the universe has delivered the blessing of a great attitude and clarity of mind, you can take it or leave it. Alas, you're smart and know a good thing when you see it, so you accept.

You're not letting a good day pass you by; what occurs during the Moon opposite Jupiter is enough to convince you to maintain a positive attitude and happy stance. If you love life right now, who's to say you won't be adoring it tomorrow? Not the universe, that's for sure.

4. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

The blessings you'll receive are long overdue, but you aren't trying to write the script for the universe. You'd 'like' to be that powerful, but you've learned that the universe is on your side, especially when you believe that to be so.

And you'll see how true that is during the Moon opposite Jupiter on December 28, 2024. Your gut tells you that the Law of Attraction is in play, and if you think a certain way, you can manifest something very lovely.

And easy, peasy. Aquarius, you've always been the most imaginative of the bunch. So when the universe favors you with blessings and good luck, you can turn the entire process into something creative and beautiful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.