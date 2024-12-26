The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 27, 2024

Four zodiac signs can stand back on December 27, 2024, and simply receive the best the universe offers in the form of specific messages and ultimate guideposts. We've got the Sagittarius Moon to point the way, and the sign of the Archer is equipped for the job.

With the Sagittarius Moon as our main influence, we experience all that the Sagittarius zodiac has to offer, which is quite a lot, especially regarding direction, focus, a competitive edge and, most of all ... optimism. Four zodiac signs will feel the full brunt of this lunation, uplifting us and giving us strength and hope.

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on December 27, 2024:

1. Gemini

The specific message of the day is: Be happy. Yep, it's that simple and that sweet, and why oh why would we ever balk over such a thing? For one, you're quite interested in being happy, with no frills and no obligations. That's because, during the Sagittarius Moon, you feel everything is as it should be.

What the universe brings you on this date, December 27, is the ever-present knowledge that, yes, indeed, everything is somehow going to be alright. You know where you stand in your career and what's up in your love life. What will be will be, and during the Sagittarius Moon, what will be is pretty good stuff.

And so, the universe gives you the comfort and the support you need to feel good about what's to come. You aren't afraid, and you finally feel as though there is no need to feel anything but happy. Hey, it happened: happiness has arrived.

2. Virgo

The only message from the universe meant for you is the one that tells you that everyone in your life is safe and that you're in a good place, mentally and emotionally. It's hard to beat the good feeling of the Sagittarius Moon, and you're willing to get on board with that kind of energy.

What you know for sure is that you cannot go on working with the negative energy that you've seen during this year. While you may not have a choice in certain things, the universe is here to show you that you DO have a choice in others.

You are the one who can and will change the issues that bring you down, and in the years to come, you will become better and better at doing this. The universe shows you that being optimistic isn't just a game; it's the real deal, and it can be life-changing.

3. Libra

During the Sagittarius Moon on December 27, you trust your instincts enough to make a bold move to improve your life. You are no fool, Libra, and if you sense that something isn't right, you confront that issue head-on and tackle it to the ground.

The universe wants you to know that this is a great time to start planning for the great things you want to see happen in '25. You have loads of ideas floating around in your imaginative mind, and the Sagittarius Moon works on that inspiration.

Sagittarius energy is pure perfection for a Libra as it helps your natural sense of balance to sway slightly towards the positive side. This means that while being aware of the darkness, you consciously opt for the positive right now, and that's when a major change occurs.

4. Sagittarius

This is nothing but your season, Sagittarius, and even though it's technically Capricorn's time in the Sun, with the Sagittarius Moon on high, you feel like a million bucks. The universe puts you in the right place at the right time to figure something out that is nothing short of amazing.

What you've become is an example of stamina and optimism, and while this has taken a while to become 'solidified,' it's worked on your character to the point where you now feel so confident that you know 'everything is going to work out just fine.' You don't sweat the small stuff anymore, Sagittarius.

This generalized feeling of happiness and contentment is the universe's way of confirming that you are meant to be here and strong and that all you do has meaning and purpose. You feel good during the Sagittarius Moon, and it feels good about YOU.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.