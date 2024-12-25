The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 26, 2024

Under the daydreamy energy of Mercury opposite Jupiter on December 26, 2024, the universe is trying to get an important message across to four zodiac signs. While these four zodiac signs may find themselves questioning their trajectory on Thursday, know that this is just the universe's way of preparing you to level up.

The universe is very clear about its intentions. We have done a whole lot of work to get to where we're at right now, and on Thursday, the universe is calling for a day of pondering rather than action. Well, if the universe says so, then it must be real! Ready...set...relax. Ah, it feels so good, doesn't it?

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on December 26, 2024:

1. Aries

The important message that comes to many of us on this lovely day, December 26, is that taking a step back is not such a bad idea. Aries, you've been on running on empty and days like this one show you that it might just be a good time to refuel that emotional tank of yours.

Mercury opposite Jupiter acts as a reminder of your ability to create success, with a side note of 'remember to take care of yourself' as well. It's during this day that you forgive yourself for being lazy, because, heck, you deserve a lazy day, don't you, Aries?

The energy that Mercury opposite Jupiter brings to you — to all of us — lets us know that we can rely on being able to switch on at any moment, too. So, if the laws of nature require you to balance yourself out, don't worry — tomorrow is another day.

2. Gemini

There are definitely times in your life, Gemini, where you feel you never get a break, and honestly, we all feel this way now and then. Now that the holiday season is wrapping up, you hope to flow it with more rather than try and control it, as you've been doing.

December 26 may still require a certain kind of energy from you, but you are also still in the mindset of using energy to make things happen. During Mercury opposite Jupiter, even if you have a few more tasks on your plate, you can do them easily, knowing there's a rest stop up ahead.

So, you've got something to look forward to, Gemini, and the universe wants you to know you're in good hands. If you are required to put energy into something on this day, fear not, tomorrow will give you the peace and quiet you very much need.

3. Leo

With Mercury opposite Jupiter making a statement in your personal life on December 26, you, Leo, will feel pretty relieved at how this message plays out for you. You may feel like the universe is trying to tell you it's OK to wind down now. As it is.

This particular transit is a good affirmation that helps you to realize that you've done a good job with everything so far. You've learned from past mistakes and applied that knowledge to improve your life.

Mercury opposite Jupiter shows you that you truly are a superpower in your own right, but in order to maintain that kind of Leo ferocity, you must also incorporate balance into your life. Knowing this makes it much easier for you to simply relax and bask in the sun.

4. Libra

Because you are always interested in living a balanced life, you aren't unaware of the mess left behind by yesterday's festivities, and if anyone's going to be the clean-up crew, it's you, Libra. Honestly, while that sounds dreary, it's your preference.

As they say, 'It's a dirty job but somebody's gotta do it,' and that's just fine by you. During the transit of Mercury opposite Jupiter, you don't mind putting your energy into maintaining the cleanliness of your space, and if you find yourself cleaning up, well, at least that's under your control.

This is the kind of peace that Mercury opposite Jupiter brings you, and it's the universe's way of telling you that while you can't control everything, you can control some things, and it makes you happy to think that by the day's end, everything will be sparkly clean.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.