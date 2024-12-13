8 Zodiac Signs Who Can Actually Blame Their Current Relationship Problems On Mercury Retrograde

When things are feeling a bit off or a bit messy, many of us just blame the Mercury retrograde, which is happening right now in Sagittarius! This astrological transit, which began November 25 and will stretch all the way until December 15, is definitely messy — and that includes potential Mercury retrograde relationship issues.

If you're worried about your relationship during Mercury retrograde, you're not alone — according to analysis compiled by dating app Flirtini, searches for "avoid relationship conflict" have skyrocketed by 440% since Mercury began its backward shift into Sagittarius around Thanksgiving.

And according to a survey of 2,000 people, people are feeling this transit hard: 71% said it's had a negative impact on their relationship, and they reported lots of breakups during previous retrogrades too — though thankfully 27% of them ended in reconciliation. After all, Mercury retrograde IS an optical illusion at the end of the day.

According to Flirtini's in-house astrologer Neda, there are eight zodiac signs who are most likely to have relationship issues during this Mercury retrograde, and can blame this transit for their love life feeling off the past few weeks.

The zodiac signs who were most prone to relationship issues during Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius 2024.

Gemini and Virgo

Since these signs are ruled by Mercury, Geminis and Virgos felt this retrograde even more so than the rest of us. Neda says miscommunication is a particular pitfall for Geminis right now, while Virgos risk being overly critical or anxious. Stay present and don't overanalyze.

Sagittarius

Since this retrograde is IN their sign, Sags' usual tendencies towards flights of fancy are on 11 during this period. Neda says to be careful not to overpromise, idealize, or lean too heavily into optimism. And be careful about communication — clarity and simplicity are key.

Pisces

Neda says this retrograde intensified the impacts of Neptune on Pisceans, which means a heightening of emotional confusion. Tread carefully — especially if people from the past re-emerge.

Taurus and Capricorn

Neda says Taurus and Capricorn's preference for order and predictability makes them extra liable to have felt frustrated by this Mercury retrograde's inherent messiness when it comes to planning and communication. Strive to be patient and flexible.

Libra and Aquarius

These zodiac signs' focus on social and intellectual connections is ripe for being messed with during any Mercury retrograde, so Neda cautions Libras to beware of indecisiveness and for Aquarians' usual detachment to feel unusually challenged by emotion. Compromise and openness will help both sign weather the awkwardness.

If you're one of these zodiac signs, here are 5 things to do now to clear up your Mercury Retrograde-induced relationship issues.

If you're looking to retrograde-proof your relationship, astrologer Neda has five tips to help improve your relationship as we finish off the last few days of this particularly chaotic transit, which combines the usual retrograde messiness with the flighty, overly optimistic and even unrealistic ideals of Sagittarius.

1. Slow down and seek clarity

Communication isn't Mercury retrograde's strong suit in the first place, but Sagittarius' flights of fancy makes it even more so. Neda suggests slowing down, listening carefully and perhaps especially, avoiding assumptions. This is a time for dotting i's and crossing t's, not for rushing into things.

2. Avoid snap decisions and romantic fantasies

Sagittarians are known for their expansive, dreamy, optimistic approach to things—but this can get you in trouble during Mercury retrograde, leading to overthinking and especially misreading intentions. Neda says to do everything you can to keep your feet firmly planted and to have patience. You can frolic off into fantasyland after December 15!

3. Be careful about communication and double-check all plans

Again, miscommunication is an all-time Mercury retrograde classic, but Sagittarius' love of effusive language makes it even more so. Neda says to avoid vagueness at all costs—speak carefully, proofread your texts for tone and clarity, and double-confirm all details and plans. Ambiguity is never your friend, but right now it's your enemy!

4. Reflect on past patterns before moving into the future—especially if an ex comes out of the woodwork.

Eyes kimbo, folks — stuff from our past may just reappear, which means it's time to think critically before responding, let alone before moving forward. Consider old patterns, what's worked and what hasn't, and make decisions accordingly—with clear-eyed realism rather than Sagittarius' effusive optimism.

5. Be patient and stay positive.

It's Mercury retrograde—it's made for mess! But if you expect it, you can be agile in adapting when things inevitably go a bit sideways. Part of Sagittarius' whole THING is adventure, so take the chaos as an opportunity to practice flexibility. Keep it light!

