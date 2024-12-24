Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 25, 2024

On December 25, 2024, sadness ends for three zodiac signs as the Sun aligns with the Moon in a beautiful display of harmony and lovingkindness. We want to be our best selves on this day, and for three zodiac signs, the love we put out is the love we receive in return.

This day is all about regaining consciousness, in so much as we have forgotten what it's like to allow ourselves the joy that is so prevalent in the world. This is the day we push aside social media. We are not interested in the glut of meaningless memes. We want people, love, family — and pets.

Advertisement

Sadness ends for those who have lost it, and once we get a taste of what life is like in a joyful mindset, who knows how far we can take it? For three zodiac signs, Wednesday marks the beginning of a new life. We are happy and content, and we are in love with everything.

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on December 25, 2024:

1. Taurus

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There is nothing about this day that doesn't bring you joy. It all feels so good that you might giggle occasionally, even when you're alone. If you spend time alone on this day, it will be because you choose to. However, there's a good chance this day will go to family and loved ones once sadness ends.

During the powerfully positive alignment of the Sun with the Moon, you'll see that this isn't just an average Christmas Day. It's an extraordinary day that seems to provide effortless happiness. You barely have to do anything to receive this kind of joy. Joy is back in town, and you welcome it right on in.

All the moments of this day will be happy ones, and you'll see that you're not the only one in this exceptional mood. Your friends and family all seem chipper and gregarious; everyone's in the mood for company, and no one is feeling down. A beautiful day for you, indeed, Taurus. Enjoy it.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

If you haven't been feeling much joy over the last few weeks, it's more than likely because you've allowed stress to rule your world. During this Sun-Moon alignment on December 25, you're not taking another split second of stress; it will all melt away when your sadness ends.

Like a miracle that shows you that nothing lasts, including the 'bad' times, this day gives you so much hope because you feel good, and that feeling is honest and real. You're not lying about feeling joyous; it's real, and you want to know where that came from.

Advertisement

Luckily, you've got the harmonious joining of the Sun and Moon to help things here on Earth look bright and beautiful. You are prepared to give up your dark thoughts and completely embrace all that is joyous and good. And why not? It's Christmas, and you're all in for that, Gemini.

3. Leo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You feel like a rebel, and sometimes, you like to go with the flow. Your desire to wind down and enjoy all that life presents will win. You want to feel joy, and so you tell sadness to end and go with it.

It's always been an obvious choice to you, Leo. You know that so much of your life is about what you let into your psyche. It's all about peace, love and understanding. Oh, and a few great friends and a whole lot of laughter.

So, if you weren't feeling all that festive only a few days ago, stand back and watch the good time roll back into your life. You are Leo, the great Lion, and when you roar, you establish that you are happy, loving, kind and welcoming to all. It's a beautiful day in your 'kingdom,' Leo, and you wear the crown well.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.