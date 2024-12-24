3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Life's Challenges On December 25, 2024

Three zodiac signs face challenges on December 25, 2024, ultimately encouraged to overcome them during Moon square Mars. We will be taking a good long look at ourselves and our lives so that we may heal and utilize the positive energy at hand.

Three zodiac signs are positively engulfed in the stuff, meaning healing energy to overcome our life's challenges. Moon square Mars shows us that we can no longer stay in a mindset that makes us feel down. The dark forces are receding, but we must stay vigilant; we must uphold the light.

It is on this day that we make the conscious choice to battle away our demons and succeed in the healing of our hearts. Hey, as human beings, we really take an emotional beating, and we rise above and heal victoriously.

Three zodiac signs overcome life's challenges on December 25, 2024:

1. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

What goes around comes around, Aries, and you get to see how that works in your life. You have dedicated a lot of time to healing past wounds, and it becomes obvious that it's time to stop.

This means that you've done your job, and now it's time to enjoy your life rather than concentrate so hard on the healing aspect. It's great that you put in so much time and effort to a cause that could only end up feeling liberated, but it's now time to acknowledge that you are healed.

This is a great day for you, Aries. As you know, something truly special has taken place in your life; you feel like you've cleared your personal energy field and are now fresh and renewed, and this feeling can only grow. The healing vibes after your challenges pass allow you to feel hope for the future. Believe.

2. Libra

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The interesting thing with you, Libra, is that sometimes you don't like to admit to the idea that you do need to heal from past trauma, and yet if you don't admit to the idea that you were once hurt, you can't get to that blissful place of true healing.

You'll see that there's no longer sense in kidding yourself. It's time to overcome a challenge. You truly need to open your heart to the healing vibes of the day. You will say yes to healing yourself, and it will work.

The vibes that come along with Moon square Mars are the kind that gives you a choice, and that's always what it's been about for you, Libra. You now can choose to admit that you're in pain and choose to rid yourself of that pain. There's a bright and beautiful future to look forward to. Libra, go for it!

3. Scorpio

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

What the vibe of the day brings you, Scorpio, is a sense of everything going the right way for you. You've been through a lot, and while we've all been through our own struggles, you know that what you've experienced is personal and private and you need to deal with it.

It is during the transit of Moon square Mars, you 'get it.' There really is a time to let go, and it's the beginning of all that is good in your world. You want to be at peace and feel less attached to heartache and pain, and so, with the help of Moon square Mars, you succeed in releasing yourself from the pain of the past and overcoming a significant challenge.

This day is monumental for you, Scorpio, as it really does feel 'real' to you; the healing has not only started — it's in progress, and you feel it in your bones. You don't see a need to rehash the past or find excuses in it. You are now free. Healed and delivered.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.