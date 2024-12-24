3 Zodiac Signs Whose Manifestations Finally Come True On December 25, During The Scorpio Moon

On December 25, 2024, manifestations come true after the Scorpio Moon for three zodiac signs. Astrology brings us a Scorpio Moon, and we may find that this lunar passage brings us love and joy. While it's only natural to think we may receive a gift on this day, we aren't that sure how, where or who will give this gift.

It just so happens that during the Scorpio Moon, it's easy to make our desires come true and even easier for us to make the wishes of others come true. We are the agents who create change right now, and this is good news for us and those we love.

Advertisement

What we'll see happening on this lovely day is that everyone is kind to each other. During the Scorpio Moon, being kind is a conscious act. Scorpio energy is all about detail and analysis. In the case of three zodiac signs, we will use that detail-oriented energy to bring light and love to everyone around us.

Three zodiac signs whose manifestations come true after the Scorpio Moon on December 25, 2024:

1. Virgo

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Advertisement

To make your manifestation come true, become realistic about your wish with a thorough and devised plan. This plan is not only bound for money or success, but its fruition will be seen because of the Scorpio Moon.

After the Scorpio Moon, you'll see that all you've put into making your dream come true is easier than you thought. That is simply because you've invested time and vetted the possibilities. What you want is real, and on this Christmas Day, you'll see it come true.

And that makes you very happy, Scorpio. You deserve a good turn, and what you've manifested works well. You kept it real, and therefore, you manifested it as reality. You are very strong when manifesting dreams, and this day shows you proof positive.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

With the Scorpio Moon high in the sky, you can make any manifestation of yours finally come true. You feel just a little more optimistic than usual, Sagittarius, and that optimism works like a charm for you during the growing pains of your manifestation. It always has, and it's become something you've come to rely upon.

The magic of Wednesday isn't so much about it being Christmas but about it being so close to the end of the year, and as the year comes to that close, you are now starting to see that everything you've wanted to happen has happened or is about to happen.

Advertisement

Because the Scorpio Moon tends to put you in a reflective state of mind, you'll find that what you reflect on seems to bring up the answers to many questions that have come up for you recently. What you desire is completion closure. It's the end of the year, and you'll get what you want and need, Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Advertisement

This is your time of year, Capricorn, and you've always enjoyed the holiday season and this special day. And what always tends to happen to you during this time is that you feel optimistic about the future.

You really aren't here to worry your life away, as you've already spent so much time doing just that, and during the Scorpio Moon, you'll see that your greatest wish is to simply live your life in peace. What becomes apparent about this manifestation is so close to coming true that the only way to make it come true is by living your truth.

And your truth is that you want peace. Peace in your heart, and peace on earth. It's a wild world out there but you choose to concentrate on your little piece of the grand pie, and during the Scorpio Moon, you can focus on what is most important to you and make that wish successfully come true.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.