3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On December 22, 2024

On December 22, 2024, three zodiac signs attract wealth into their lives during the Libra Moon, when we really get a chance to look honestly at our own lives and make necessary changes.

Because the Libra Moon has us concerned with financial affairs and the idea of 'balance,' we concentrate on banking issues and everything money-related. There are good moves to be made in terms of finance, and we need to get on it.

We feel safe and secure knowing we've just committed ourselves to the idea of abundance and the growth of personal wealth. Three zodiac signs will recognize that this is the season for prosperity and growth, which is very fortunate.

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on December 22, 2024:

1. Aries

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Oh, how you love a good Libra transit, Aries, as these are when everything starts to make sense to you. So, it only makes more sense that you're in your full power during the Libra Moon. It's true, and you can flex a little just for fun.

You can take this power into the realms of love or work that Aries magic and secure yourself a piece of the prosperity pie. Love looks good in your life, so you decide to try improving your financial state. Good move, Aries.

It is during the Libra Moon that you're able to think clearly and with an open mind. The balance is strong for you during the Libra Moon, allowing you to see the full picture. You can gauge right from wrong, which helps you make the best choices. All roads lead to prosperity and wealth.

2. Capricorn

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

December 22 breaks down the doors to prosperity, and the thing with you, Capricorn, is that this is how it should be in your mind. You haven't been working as hard as you have for nothing; there was always a point to this, and prosperity is part of that package.

During the Libra Moon, you get to both sit back and watch your hard work begin to show signs of serious pay off, AND you get to feel secure and confident that you're the one who made it take off like this. Prosperity was always the goal, and you've made it, Cap.

While you might not be able to attribute your success to the Libra Moon, you can note that it's during this transit that you're able to see why it's all happening, and what to do in the future to keep it going. The Libra Moon has you making very clear sense of it all, and this is super helpful.

3. Pisces

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

It doesn't shock you that you're about to come into money. Still, it certainly does please you and you absolutely adore the feeling of security that comes with the prosperous period you're about to enter. With the Libra Moon on your side, Pisces, you'll find that this day, December 22, is a great one.

You might find yourself laughing here and there, out of nowhere, simply because you feel so 'light' and unburdened. This is not to say that life suddenly becomes bliss, but it's pretty close. Not having to worry about money seems like a dream come true.

And you feel lucky on this day. The Libra Moon makes sure you don't overthink it or worry yourself too much, wondering when 'it's all going to go away.' It's not going away, Pisces, and that's amazing. This is a new period of prosperity for you to enjoy and make the most of.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.