Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 20, 2024

Hardships finally come to an end for three zodiac signs who have had a tough go at things lately. Happiness is something that only the individual can define, but thanks to the powerful energy of the Virgo Moon on December 20, these zodiac signs experience the kind of relief that can only be the first sign of the hard times they have been dealing with coming to an end.

It may have taken us a good, long time to get to this place, and that's because our life experience had to go according to its plan. This is only the beginning, but December 20 brings an end to those hardships. For the three zodiac signs who will come to know this as true, we can call it a day of great success that leads to hope and the belief that the future looks awesome and inviting.

It's time to smile and face what's coming with renewed optimism and joy. Life is finally looking promising again. You are about to enter a period of your life filled with abundance and happiness, and these astrological signs deserve this more than anyone knows.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on December 20, 2024:

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

What would be a cause for happiness for you, Taurus, is the clear knowledge that life is finally working out. While this is specific, only you know exactly what you need to hear, and you'll get a very clear sign that what you want is about to happen, for real.

That's how the Virgo Moon works; because Virgo concentrates on analysis and organization, you get to tap into that Virgo vibe in your own life, and what the Virgo Moon does for you is that it helps you see that all is going according to plan.

This brings immense relief to your world, Taurus, and lets you concentrate on other less weighty things. Knowing that your hardships are coming to an end, you can trust that you are heading in the right direction without anxious distractions. Life is good, and you feel this very deeply.

2. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You'll find that the last little detail of something bothering you is now well on its way out. This is all you need to feel good about whatever it is you're doing right now. You feel happy, and it doesn't get much better.

It's also the simplicity of the day that gives you the impression that you can work with this kind of energy. Being someone who likes to analyze things and worry them to pieces, you'll see that the Virgo Moon is actually on your side, helping you to get to the point and find that simplicity.

This is where things turn around for you and for the better, too, Virgo. With that one nagging item now completed and slated for never returning, you can breathe easier and walk into that new season of happiness, knowing it can last as long as you want it to.

3. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Doors of opportunity open for you, Scorpio, and you'll see that during the Virgo Moon, so much of what you wanted to happen is happening, and it's something you can put your money on.

What this means is that you've waited an entire year for this kind of energy to complete so much of what you've been working on, and during the Virgo Moon, completion is the name of the game here. Not only do you get to finish something off that's been pending for far too long, you get to move on to something new and hopeful.

During the Virgo Moon, things make sense to you and inspire you to change, transform, and hold those hopes high for the future. Nothing gets you down, Scorpio, and during the Virgo Moon, you believe in yourself even more than you did before. This brings about great abundance, causing your hard times to finally come to an end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.