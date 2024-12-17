Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 18, 2024

While the idea of letting go of past hardships might have seemed impossible only yesterday, on December 18, three zodiac signs do just that under the influence of Sun square Neptune. This is very much the day we break free and kiss our hard times goodbye.

We are here, we are strong, and we are ready. And if we break free from the past, we show ourselves that we are even stronger than we could imagine. Three zodiac signs complete this monumental task on December 18, and see a very promising future as a result. It all begins now. Thank goodness.

Three zodiac signs see hardships come to an end on December 18, 2024:

1. Taurus

As the end of the year approaches, you realize that you've only got a few more days left to complete some of the emotional tasks you set out for yourself, and the interesting thing is ... there's a good chance you're already there.

Due to Sun square Neptune's presence in your charts, Taurus, you see that things like — letting go of a relationship that had you in its grips for so long, even after it was over, is something you've accomplished already. Sun square Neptune is one of those 'mental' transits that have us overthinking things. You now feel as though, by overthinking it, you've completed what you set out to do.

And what you wanted to do was release that one person's memory once and for all. There's nothing but love in this move; it's not actively directed at the person you are letting go of, but more towards yourself. You wish to be happy and free, so you set yourself free of the past.

2. Virgo

December 18 is a noticeably good day for you, Virgo, and so much of it feels that way because, during Sun square Neptune, you realize something huge has happened: you haven't thought about the past since ... since you can't remember when.

For many years, you've continuously referred to past experiences to explain your behavior to friends and acquaintances. You've built up a wall that separates you from who you know you are, and those around you started to believe that you did have your limits.

The past kept you limited, and yet, it hasn't been doing that as of recent times, which makes this day feel pretty obvious in terms of you noticing that you're not all that attached to the past anymore. Giving it up and realizing that you've done so is like being liberated. You are free now, Virgo.

3. Pisces

The past has always been a place to return to for melancholic joy and nostalgia. But one thing you've started to see in yourself is that you tend to use the past as a crutch to avoid facing the concerns of the present, and it's time to face the music.

The past will not save you or spare you the responsibilities you need to take control of right now. The past exists to teach you and for you to take wisdom from, but it's not there to live in because, quite simply ... it no longer exists.

During the transit of Sun square Neptune, you will think very deeply about this matter, as you know that the past is something you absolutely must give up to work well with the present and prepare for the future. If you want happiness, allow yourself the freedom to break away from the past.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.