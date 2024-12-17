Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On December 18, 2024

Good luck comes to us during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, and for three zodiac signs, this close encounter on December 18, 2024, is something that potentially can rock our worlds in all the right ways.

There's just something in the air, as they say, and perhaps it's just the spirit of the season, or maybe it's just us. Maybe it's just about time we felt good about things. Haven't we put enough energy into the rage, the hate, the animosity, and the division? Heck yeah, we have. What's it worth? Nada.

Advertisement

When we see that the situation we walk into today is as good as it seems, we don't question it, and the great part is that there is no need to, not during Moon trine Mercury. We receive good news, good information, and positive energy, which happens very quickly and comes from a trustworthy source. Oh yes.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs experience good luck on December 18, 2024:

1. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Word travels fast, as they say, and in your case, during Moon trine Mercury, word has it that you're about to find something pretty fantastic. Well, that's a good thing, isn't it? The day lets you in on a joke, Aries, and that joke states that everything will be OK.

Why is that considered to be a joke? Well, because at this point in the game, many people laugh at the idea of things being OK, as so many things seem to be way less than OK. But you and your indomitable spirit find this joke to need a refreshing new outlook.

Advertisement

You do not see everything as dark and depressing; you are quite open to receiving good news, and as the law of attraction states, attracts like. And with the help of Moon trine Mercury, you can draw great news, powerful opportunities for goodness, and a general feeling of wellness.

2. Leo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

There's a good reason why Moon trine Mercury will bring you good luck, and so much of it has to do with the idea that you won't stand for anything less. Yes, you are that strong, Leo, and when push comes to shove, you're the one in line for as much positive energy as you can hold on to.

Moon trine Mercury brings you good luck and fast results. Mercury's energy isn't waiting around for approval; if you can't handle feeling great about life, then it's not going to wait around for you to get it finally. Instead, Moon trine Mercury brings the luck right to your door.

You are about to encounter good luck, and it's in your best interest to stay open and accept what's coming to you. The days of standing in your way are long gone, Leo. It's time to accept that your fate is one of happiness and love. Welcome it in, and feel the warmth.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The end of the year is coming up, and you aren't about to wait for it to officially end to start using some of the great energy you feel in your soul. It seems you've come into some good fortune, Virgo, and now that Moon trine Mercury is in the sky, you see it all very clearly.

December 18 ushers in the beginning days of hope and the vision of accomplishment. You see before you opportunities and invitations, and they aren't all about parties and celebrations, though that's something that makes you happy, too.

Advertisement

What you see ahead of you is what is made possible during Moon trine Mercury, and that is good luck and the chance to make money, share love, experience wisdom, and feelings of calm. You know where this is headed, and you certainly don't mind the jumpstart accompanying Moon trine Mercury.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.