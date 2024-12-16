3 Zodiac Signs Attract Promising New Opportunities On December 17, 2024

The Moon entering Leo on Tuesday, December 17 instills just the right amount of confidence in three zodiac signs, allowing them to attract promising opportunities with the potential to lead to major success.

We simply can't go wrong with this magnanimous transit. During the Leo Moon, we all win. Game over. By attracting new opportunities, we give ourselves the chance to grow. So much of this depends on our willingness to accept those opportunities, rather than turn them away out of fear — but fear isn't an option for these zodiac signs under the Leo Moon.

What better timing than now to have something to look forward to for the next year? This is the best time to nail down an opportunity and lock into something new and promising. And thanks to the Leo Moon, we get handed many new and exciting propositions, all positive and enticing.

Three zodiac signs attract new opportunities on December 17, 2024

1. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

While it may feel as though the world is temporarily going out of business due to the holidays, you're still active and thriving. During the Leo Moon, your Moon, you experience a wave of optimism which leads to a sudden rush of opportunity. You weren't expecting this much, but are you ready for it? Oh yeah, you are.

On Tuesday, you see that it's business as usual for you — stagnation has nothing to do with it. In your world, the Leo Moon helps you gain more rather than lose momentum. You'll attract great opportunities during your lunar transit, Leo, which only becomes more and more positive as time goes on.

2. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You want to avoid going over all the terrible things that have happened to you this year, because the truth is, nothing is that terrible. And you're still here, so you are a success. Give yourself a round of applause, Libra; it's not half as bad as you've made it out to be.

In fact, during the Leo Moon, you'll see that things seem to be a little shinier than usual. You get to see things from a different perspective, and through rose-tinted glasses, you're able to secure an incredible opportunity for yourself.

All it takes is that tiny little shift in your outlook to alter the shape of your fate, and on December 17, it's as if the universe is just waiting for you to say "Go." And when you do, in your way, you'll find that everything you want just falls into line. This is a day of great opportunity, Libra; don't let it pass you by.

3. Scorpio

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You see an opportunity ahead of you and grab it, and that is what this day is all about for you, Scorpio. You aren't one to sit back and let others take what is yours, and while you do tend to have a competitive streak, you're also a natural-born winner; you will carpe diem.

December 17 brings in helpers, namely the Leo Moon, which acts as a source of power for you. With the Moon in place, you'll see that time is of the essence. Strike while the iron is hot! If you do so, you'll be the winner; game over — jackpot, yours.

Once you realize that you're on a winning streak, you'll continue with this fresh new attitude and use this positive energy to create and attract even more awesome experiences for yourself ... and for others. You may be driven, but you are also generous and caring.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.