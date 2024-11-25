5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On November 26, 2024

Five zodiac signs will have a really good day on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, thanks to two planets in retrograde and the Sagittarius Sun. Part of what makes today really good is finding something to improve. What life change would benefit you?

What do you need to focus on most? Is it your health, diet, communication skills, or your hobbies? You can transform yourself from within if you wish during Uranus retrograde.

Advertisement

Uranus' relationship with the Sun in Sagittarius reveals how stepping out of your comfort zone to bring more comfort to your life is a counterintuitive way to help you grow stronger. When it comes to facing your fears, try new things in life and maybe other experiences as well.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius was also highlighted strongly. Try to maintain a steady pace in life, and you will discover all the areas you were overlooked because you were going too fast. This will bring fascination and wonder back into your life! Now, let's focus on Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Aries zodiac signs.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on November 26, 2024:

1. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Taurus

Best time of the day for Cancer: 9 p.m.

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Cancer, your horoscope for Tuesday encourages you to know your mind and hold to that inner call. You will go farther than anyone can imagine. You are capable of great things. Show yourself what you got!

Advertisement

Now's also a great time to create a chain of positivity by doing at least one thing out of the generosity of your heart that lifts the spirit of someone who is sad or in need of help. If they ask you what they can do for you, ask them to pay it forward.

2. Scorpio

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Pisces

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 5 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Tuesday is interesting because, on the one hand, it's like a blank slate where you can do exactly as you please without anything going wrong but, on the other hand, there's also a subtle expectation here from the cosmos of not losing a day that can further your goals.

Focus more on your career, or any personal goals you hope will help you achieve your dreams. Now's also a good time to dance and allow your body to be more intuitive through the activity. Intriguing moments await!

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Tuesday ground yourself with mindfulness rituals. You have to carve out for yourself. Almost like a pearl inside a closed oyster that's in your hand!

Advertisement

Now's also a good time to focus on your creativity and do something that helps you feel good on the inside. This can be a hobby, too!

4. Sagittarius

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Pisces

Advertisement

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 2 - 3 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Tuesday encourages you to be your full self and explore to your heart's content! Yes, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is one to watch out for. Still, it will benefit you if you step out of your comfort zone and continue to be your explorer self.

You will also benefit if you invite a friend or a group of like-minded people to go on such an adventure. All of you can engage in something that requires team effort while being incredibly fun!

Advertisement

5. Aries

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Aries: 10 a.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Tuesday is a prime opportunity for you to lean into your inner talents and sparkle like never before! Every effort will be rewarded, especially when you take pains to be creative. After all, creativity is not easy, nor is it simple to harness it into something extraordinary.



Now's a good time to journal your thoughts regularly so you can collect nuggets of wisdom from your day. It will also show you where your cosmic blessings are sprouting and shining.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.