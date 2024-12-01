3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success Starting This Week

Three Chinese zodiac signs will be attracting some major financial success this week, from December 2 - 8, 2024. But first, here are the general messages of success for everyone.

This week, the I Ching hexagram for success is Thunder over Earth (#16), changing to Earth over Mountain (#15). It reminds us that dreams cannot become a reality if one never exerts oneself to turn those ephemeral thoughts and ideas into something concrete. How you choose to do so is up to you since there are many ways to achieve something golden. But you must start and then not stop.



This changing hexagram also tells us that it's better to take small steps than try to jump and match the pace of someone who may have started before you. Don't compare yourself. Your journey is your own, and that's where you will discover wisdom. This wisdom will help you conquer more as you continue to move forward.



If you are a Rabbit, Dragon, or Pig, journal your thoughts about money and finances. You can also outline your goals, milestones, and "tiny steps" for the next few weeks to months.

Advertisement

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success between December 2 - 8, 2024:

1. Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rabbit, you will experience good financial success this week, thanks to the hard work you put in over the last many months. Your harvest season is here at last.

Advertisement

Specific areas of financial success for Rabbit:

Those in the teaching profession will benefit the most from this energy, whether you teach primary school, are a professor at a university, or even have an unconventional teaching position through online courses or physical workshops.

If you're in the publishing industry will also benefit from this energy, along with professions that require a lot of patience for things to culminate, like art and architecture. Others, in general, will experience financial success in areas of life where hard work and creativity are necessary for bringing things to fruition.

Remedies for financial blocks for Rabbit:

Advertisement

If you feel blocked, now's a great time to lean into positive affirmations to enhance your energy and clear out your auric field. This will invite positive energy into your life.

Power color to attract money for Rabbit:

Your power color this week is red. You will benefit from eating red foods and veggies, like tomatoes or red meat.

Advertisement

2. Dragon

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Dragon, you will have a really good financial week. So, look forward to fresh opportunities and the chance to reinvest what you have reaped for bigger profits in the future.

Specific areas of financial success for Dragon:

Those in the finance industry will benefit the most from this energy. Others, in general, are encouraged to think more wisely about their money and investments, including their insurance coverage. This will play into how financially successful you will continue to be.

Advertisement

Remedies for financial blocks for Dragon:

If you feel blocked financially, you may be experiencing mental blocks around money and abundance. This is not about ignoring realities but rather not losing faith in yourself or second-guessing your abilities when turning things around despite external challenges and obstacles.

Power color to attract money for Dragon:

Your power color this week is slate grey. Wearing a power suit in this color will have a beneficial impact on your confidence, too.

3. Pig

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Pig, you will have a really good financial week, and everything you touch will turn to gold. So choose where to direct this Midas touch so that only the best areas of your life can benefit from this blessing.

Specific areas of financial success for Pig:

Whether conventional or unconventional, those in the teaching profession will experience many benefits in this regard. Others, in general, will experience financial success in areas requiring deep knowledge and personal confidence.

Remedies for financial blocks for Pig:

If you feel blocked, you may need to look closer at the people you surround yourself with. You are the average of the five people around you. What does that tell you about your financial mindset? This is not a Rich Dad, Poor Dad thing, though, because these problems can impact the rich just as easily as the poor.

Advertisement

Don't allow peer pressure to have an undue influence on the life. Journaling on this subject can clarify what you can do to remedy this.

Power color to attract money for Pig:

Your power color this week is green. You will benefit from eating green vegetables to align with this energy of success.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.