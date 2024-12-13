Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs After Moon Conjuncts Jupiter On December 14, 2024

Our daily horoscope for December 14, 2024, is based on the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, and what this event brings us, namely three zodiac signs in particular, is joy. Sweet, unadulterated joy. We're not questioning it, nor are we complaining.

We're so used to bypassing the state of joy for whatever personal reasons; perhaps we are too busy, or we feel we don't deserve to be giddy with joy and bliss. Who says we don't deserve to laugh aloud and smile all day? Certainly not the universe; in fact, the universe wants us to live life to the fullest.

Advertisement

And that includes feeling joyous. There's no crime in taking a day to just feel good about ... everything. Don't we have enough negative reinforcement to last us a lifetime? Let's use Moon conjunct Jupiter to get ourselves into a state of bliss, and let's continue to follow it as long as we possibly can.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on December 14, 2024:

1. Gemini

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Who knew that you could be so easy to please, especially as this was never the way it was before this date, December 14? One of the things that's going on in your life is this new acceptance of simplicity. You don't have the drive to complicate things as you once did.

And with Moon conjunct Jupiter to help you sort it all out, you'll find that on this particular day, all you feel is true joy. It's funny to you, too, because you don't ordinarily take things this lightly. Noticing this will add to your experience of joy.

Take time to laugh out loud on this day, and cherish your peace, as this is something that bubbles up from within you and allows you to feel all of it as beautiful and precious. Sure, you are well aware of the troubles, but on December 14, you will treasure the moments of peace all by yourself.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Twemoji | Canva

If you find that you are giggling to yourself throughout the day, and you can't put your finger on a reason as to why you feel so bubbly and joyous, there's a good chance it's because you're feeling the influence of transit, Moon conjunct Jupiter.

Moon conjunct Jupiter is here to upend our doubts so we can kick back and relax. And we all know that you could use a good relaxation session, Libra. On this day, December 14, you will get to own that amazing mood quietly, and it will bring you great joy.

Advertisement

We don't often find time to allow the joy to flow over us, and yet, it's on this day, during Moon conjunct Jupiter, that you feel it's the only thing you want in your life. Once you start to laugh, you'll notice that you can laugh, which will considerably lighten your load.

3. Capricorn

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

You might not believe this, but if you feel super good, go with it, Capricorn. Days like this are few and far between, and while that doesn't necessarily mean tomorrow won't be just as fab, this day, this now, is pretty great.

The idea of experiencing true joy is rare, but it's certainly not impossible, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you get to tap into that joyous energy ... and you like it. You like it so much that you may never leave, so ... why leave? It's all yours, Capricorn.

Moon conjunct Jupiter brings you the idea of possibility. Optimism rules, and you're not going to knock it. This is the first day in a long time that you feel nothing but bliss. Let it happen; don't stand in its way. This bliss, this joy, is yours for the taking ... and it's free!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.