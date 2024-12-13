Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On December 14, 2024

Oh what a good day it is, and with the healing energy of astrological transit, Moon square Saturn, we're basically on our way to great health and a happy mental state. That sounds pretty good, doesn't it? It is.

Three zodiac signs will discover something great about themselves on this day, and with Moon square Saturn to point it out to us, we will more than likely be learning that so much of the drama that takes place in our lives daily ... is unnecessary.

At first, this may cause dismay, as we're used to drama, and a sudden change in the drama may feel disruptive. However, it takes over 3.5 seconds to get used to, and these three zodiac signs experience a major spiritual healing. Body, mind, and spirit: all better!

Healing energy surrounds three zodiac signs on December 14, 2024:

1. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Holy smokes, you are getting tired of the drama that seems to be following you everywhere you go. This is when you ask yourself if you are part of the drama, Aries. If you find that maybe you give a little too much of yourself to this rabble-rousing, then it is on this day that you pull back and relax.

What we call a cooling of the jets, so to speak. You've come to see that you get yourself too involved with things that eventually prove meaningless to you, and that drama is worthless in your life at this point.

What you want and need is calm, and that's where things shift. This is where you get to heal your energetic mind and body, Aries. You realize deep down that you need to pull away from the hype and the rage and that feeling at ease is the way to go. Lesson learned, thanks to Moon square Saturn.

2. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Because you are one to overthink things to the point where you're stressed out and worried, you tend to get tired of hearing your voice, even if that voice is inside your head. You realize you're the one who is driving you crazy, not anyone else.

And with the force of Moon square Saturn behind you, you can trust in the idea that it's at this time that you walk away from all that stress. And you do it because you realize, due to Saturn's influence, that you can. You can, and you do.

You've stressed yourself out, and what you get is that there's no upside to all that stress, not to mention that it's unnecessary. The minute you get, this is the minute it all begins to heal. You will feel very calm and at ease on this day ... believe it or not! (Just believe it, it's OK, Virgo.)

3. Libra

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You don't like to think of yourself as a nervous person, but anyone who knows you, along with that charm and that personable ease you seem to bring wherever you do, has an undercurrent of frantic energy. During Moon square Saturn, you see it and rid yourself of it.

Yes, you tend to use this wild energy to solve puzzles and analyze things to make sense, but all the time? Yeah, Libra, it's time you give yourself a break, and because the transit of Moon square Saturn tends to remind you that stress will always be there, you consciously choose to opt in for the healing aspect on this day.

Moon square Saturn brings you the recognition of healing energy and the option of whether you want it or not. Being that you're super smart and you choose wisely, of course, leads to major healing and peace in your life. Smart move, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.