3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On December 13, 2024

We're working with the powers of the Moon opposite Mercury on Friday, December 13, helping us to overcome self-doubt and find true happiness. Letting go of the past will seriously come in handy for at least three of the zodiac signs.

Moon opposite Mercury is known for its ability to rid us of doubt, and oh, what a relief that is. We know that the only thing that's been in the way of our reaching true happiness is the fact that we continuously doubt that it can happen. Well, how the heck is anything going to happen if we insist that it won't?

That's where things change up, and for three zodiac signs, this day, December 13, is when we realize that we want true happiness far more than we want to stick around in the muck and mire of self-doubt. This is the day we pick ourselves up and get things done.

Three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on December 13, 2024:

1. Gemini

You know all about self-doubt, Gemini, and while you're not proud to be someone who continuously second guesses themselves, it's taught you many things. You get to use this knowledge for healing and seeking happiness.

You are more than ready to accept that there's more to life than stopping before you start. You have lived so much of your life fearing the outcome that you end up backing out of a situation before you even try.

This ends now, and you have no more time left to spend hiding from the experience as you've come to see that if you believe everything is foreboding, you get nothing. Moon opposite Mercury sets you on a course for happiness and healing, and it's about time.

2. Leo

You don't like to admit that you doubt your abilities at times, so you overcompensate for what you believe is your lack, and you end up mad at yourself for being that way. You see that it's OK to doubt yourself, that it's only human, but to not make a lifestyle out of it.

It's the power inherent in the transit, Moon opposite Mercury, that has you feeling as though you deserve better, and if anyone's going to make that condition real for you, it's you, Leo. December 13 comes with major realizations, one of which is that you deserve to be happy.

You've got all you can get out of the doubt that's held you back, and now, you feel as if it's time to get back on your feet and do the stuff you want to do. Whatever made you feel you weren't up for it is now gone. You see happiness in your future ... and the stars predict it to be true.

3. Capricorn

With the transit of Moon opposite Mercury in your orbit of influence, Capricorn, you'll find that this day is not only interesting ... it's healing. There's just something about the vibe of the day that has you wondering why you spend so much time underestimating your worth.

That's not to say you lack self-esteem, but you have an old, bad habit of thinking that you might not be up to the task if the task seems too challenging for you. That's where you're wrong and where the Moon opposite Mercury comes in to show you what your next move needs to be.

You get a rush of clarity, and it shows you that the happiness you seek is already here; it just has to be dusted off a bit, which means it's hidden beneath the self-doubt that has started to act as a thick covering; it's time to dust yourself off and get out there. Happiness awaits. Run, don't walk.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.