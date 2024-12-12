Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On Friday The 13th

The Gemini Moon on Friday December 13th is powerful. Struggles finally end for three zodiac signs after months and months of hard times. During the Gemini Moon, confusion stops once and for all, and for Gemini, Leo, and Virgo zodiac signs, the struggle is done.

We are no longer interested in what happened back then, nor are we in the mood to rehash the past repeatedly because we're starting to see a pattern here: it's going nowhere. We put so much time and energy into complaining about how hard it is that we forget that so much of it is up to us.

So, once again, perception for the win. During the Gemini Moon on the oh-so-powerful day of Friday the 13th, it's very much about perception, and so, if we choose to perceive our hardships as over, we get to live that out in real time. It's real and true, and we no longer feel obligated to see it all as a dire struggle. We are finally free.

The struggle ends for three zodiac signs on Friday December 13th, 2024:

1. Gemini

Whenever we have the Gemini Moon, we are presented with a choice. On Friday the 13th, you, Gemini, will see how this choice works in your life, making it very easy for you to decide what to do about it. As a Gemini, you're already used to the chaos of decision-making, so it's like a breeze when things are made easier for you.

On Friday the 13th, you'll see it so clearly that you won't hesitate to act. And what's going on is that you have struggled with something for so long that it's become non-sensical to you.

Have you ever said a word so many times that, after a while, the word doesn't make sense to you? Well, that's how your previous struggle is going to seem. This day shows you that the struggle is as meaningless as it appears, giving you full leeway to release it.

2. Leo

You've been looking forward to this day for a long time, and while you never really knew when the struggle would end, you can take stock of the fact that on Friday the 13th, much good is about to come your way.

First of all, you've got the Gemini Moon to see you through to the other side, and what that means is that, because of the nature of Gemini's influence, what once was no longer an option. Things change rapidly during Gemini transits, and for you, Leo, this means the struggle is over.

Because of the Gemini Moon, you can see that you no longer need to struggle and that it is a choice. Sure, you could keep it up forever if that's what you chose to do, but you know that is not what you want to do. And so, you act accordingly.

3. Virgo

What gets to you on Friday the 13th, is the whole idea that whatever you've been struggling with, has now become more of an old habit rather than an actual hardship. You already won the battle, but you're so used to fighting that you continue, and during the Gemini Moon, you get it: there's no need to keep struggling.

This is not only a major revelation for you, Virgo, it's an inspiration that shows you that you can change your life and live a much happier existence from now on. It's the Gemini Moon that points out the black and white to you, meaning ... you have a choice. Struggle or no struggle.

And obviously, you choose no struggle. You are smart, Virgo, but you've got something else that not a lot of other people have: endurance power. You fought to get where you are right now, and you can now, as they say in Samurai culture, lay down your sword. It's peacetime in Virgoland. Enjoy your victory.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.