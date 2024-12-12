3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On December 13, 2024

Mercury is aligned with Venus on December 13, 2024, and you know what that means. Three zodiac signs will attract wealth into their lives. Astrology tells us this kind of transit stirs up the universe and starts positive attractions. For three zodiac signs, we're focused on making money, and that works out very well for us.

During this Mercury/Venus passage, our concern for money and wealth turns into a labor of love. Because we come from a good place, our desires are pure; we aren't hungry for power. We are in balance with nature at this point, and nature is balancing us out by giving us the powers of attraction.

And this is how we attract wealth. We are in the right place at the right time, but the key is that our minds are in the right space for all this to occur. We attract wealth because there isn't a shred of doubt in our system to stumble us up. We are strong and directed, and we will get the gold.

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on December 13, 2024:

1. Aries

And now, it's take to rake in the big bucks. Yup, that's not a joke, Aries. You are ready and put in all the hard work it takes to get where you are right this minute. Lazy is not a word in your vocabulary, even though you require downtime.

On December 13, you'll make the right move by saying the right thing to the right people, and this move will seal the deal for you in terms of attracting the wealth you've only dreamed of. And you've got a Mercury/Venus transit to help it all go smoothly, too.

It's this Mercury/Venus passage that lets you choose your words correctly while presenting them with love and ease. You could be intimidating if you wanted, but in this case, you want to handle it all with kid gloves. This is a big day for you, financially, Aries. Appreciate the power!

2. Taurus

While others imagine the love of their life coming down to them on a heavenly cloud of promise and eternal romance, you're the one who dreams of money, security, and endless wealth. You are unique in this way, Taurus; you know what you want.

You want to be set up, and you don't want to have to work anymore. While that might be what we all want (or not), it's most definitely a goal in your life. They say you're a stubborn Taurus, but all you want are the finer things in life, and if you must work, then you're going to work towards generating hard cash ... and now.

December 13 presents you with the right cosmic situation for producing big money, and you will do just that. You love money and attract it by the boatload, simply because that's the only thing on your mind. And we are creators, Taurus; we get what we think about. Ka-ching.

3. Sagittarius

You use this novel thing called Human Intelligence to summon up your powers of attraction. You don't rely on artificial intelligence to give you information or inspiration; you're self-sufficient and trust your judgment. This is how you're able to create wealth around you.

You have lived a long enough life to know that something is not found on the computer and that you have earned your way into the good graces of the Law of Attraction. You feel victorious and good when you do it yourself, and you'll do it all alone.

You attract wealth because you are unique, hardly a clone of anyone else around you ... and beyond. You don't want to exceed anyone's expectations, and your originality sets you apart. Mercury/Venus vibrates with positive energy in your world, Sagittarius, and you turn it into spun gold.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.