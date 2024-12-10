Life Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On December 11, 2024

Three zodiac signs can breathe a sigh of relief because life is getting better starting on December 11, 2024. With Moon square Mars at the helm, we know that some major transformation will happen today. For some of us, it takes that right moment coming along for our lives to change. This is the right moment.

Maybe we had to let ourselves go a bit to see how far from our goals we would becomel. Maybe we have to find ourselves in a place that has us disapproving of our own behavior. What we do know is that Moon square Mars is a conflicting transit. However, the conflict is resolved through transformation.

For three zodiac signs, it's a now-or-never moment. And we, being hungry for change, will take that challenge up and do something about it. We're not waiting for permission. It's time for our lives to change for the better. It's time to devote ourselves to making this effort.

Life gets better for three zodiac signs on December 11, 2024:

1. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

It's funny how some of us do start to make sense of our lives by the time the end of the year rolls around, and you, Aries, will be doing just that during Moon square Mars. Psychologically, you want things to make sense, as you don't want to leave the year with questions.

What's happening today is that with everything making sense to you, you've come up with a transformation plan; you know what is needed and how to make it all happen. This time, there are no excuses; you are on it. On top of the game.

This is day one for the transformative process to take place, and while you might not see big changes happen on this first day, you will see your life start getting better. What you've got now is belief and conviction; that does the trick for you, Aries. Carry on.

2. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

You're right on the cusp of something great, and to clarify what exactly this great thing is, you have to commit yourself to the idea of change. If you can change, then you can catch up, and the greatness that you believe you're heading toward will be something you can handle.

It's December 11, and you've got the transit of Moon square Mars in your ball court. This is good news, Cancer, and it shows you that by looking over the mistakes you've made in the past, you don't have to dwell on them; you can use the lessons they've taught you to create major transformation.

This excites you and gets you up and on your feet. The idea that change can happen and that you can lead it wherever you want it to is thrilling to you, Cancer. You see the future ahead, and it is bright. Now, to go after it. Positivity leads the way.

3. Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

If there's one thing you don't want to happen at this point in your life, it's for the negative thoughts to overtake the positive ones. You know how you are, Virgo; you can think yourself into a state of darkness, and you flat-out refuse to give in.

During the transit of Moon square Mars, you feel you need to exert effort to steer yourself away from the doldrums and into something exciting and positive. You want big change, and you want that big change to affect the way you think and for your life to get better.

Well, ask and receive, Virgo. All you have to do to create this major and much-needed transformation is the idea that it can happen. You are all about creative visualization today; what you see for yourself shortly is happiness and healthy living. You're on your way to some super happy days — go for it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.