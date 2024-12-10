Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On December 11, 2024

The daily astrology for December 11, 2024 gives us Moon square Venus to work with, and for three zodiac signs, that's a pretty fortunate state of affairs. We don't always get handed great luck on a platter, but for some cosmic reason, the universe wants us to be happy today. Go figure!

All jokes aside, the reality of Moon square Venus lies in the idea that good luck is right there waiting for us, but that it's up to us to see it and capture it and make it our own. It's as if good luck is always there, but we aren't always aware of it.

And so, during Moon square Venus, we get little hints ... we may feel deep love at this time, being that Venus is very much present, or we may want to spark up a conversation with someone, just to see what they'll say. What we have on our side is luck, and during Moon square Venus, we get to use it to our advantage.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on December 11, 2024:

1. Gemini

Something interesting takes place in your life today, Gemini, and you might even call it auspicious as it does seem as if the stars are lined up just right so that you can experience great luck.

Because of the positioning of Moon square Venus, you see that it's quite easy to let go of certain issues in your life that seem almost ... redundant. There's a clarifying of the mind during this time, and you're all about this clarity. You love the feeling.

During Moon square Venus, you feel it's OK to just do your thing your way. By following your own heart, you lead yourself to happier days, showing you that this is all it takes to be happy. Just follow your heart. Moon square Venus leads the way and if you follow, you'll be a happier, luckier person for your efforts.

2. Scorpio

The great part about this day for you, Scorpio, is that you feel lucky, which could apply to any number of things. Love, for instance, doesn't feel strange to you — not that you see love as a stranger, per se, but this day makes you feel like you could express loving feelings.

You may just leave your box and tell someone you love them. Even if you surprise yourself and them with this omission, they'll love it, and you show yourself that you can express great love. Now that's truly lucky.

And you take that luck and indulge in it all the way. You are smart enough not to let a good feeling get away. If your mood is as excellent as predicted, you probably make at least one other person as delighted to be alive as you are, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

You're on a lucky streak, Capricorn, and you know it. What constitutes luck in your world is aligned with the idea of no drama. Having little drama in your life is all you want, and on December 11, you can count on a peaceful, easy feeling throughout the day.

It's the transit of Moon square Venus that has many people feeling as though love conquers all and that so much of that love is self-love. We already know the difference between self-love and conceit, so we don't have to overly explain, but let's call this day one dedicated to self-care.

That's how your luck plays out, Capricorn. Because the drama is negligible, you feel carefree, and when you don't feel burdened, you feel you can be a happier person. You use your good luck to show others that they can enjoy their lives by relaxing into happiness, too.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.