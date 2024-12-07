3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 three zodiac signs will finally reach a place in time where they change their lives for the better. Who's up for a change of scenery? We are! And while that might not automatically mean 'location' it definitely does imply that things are a-changing, and rapidly, according to astrology. We've got Moon square Jupiter to show us how it's done and for three zodiac signs, that's all we need.

A little help is very much welcomed into our lives, and if it means tossing aside our pride so that we can make the right changes, then sign us up. We are without ego on this day; we are complete sponges for positive energy.

Three zodiac signs have known all along that personal change is badly needed, and now that we've tried everything else, it's time to focus on what we've created so far. What we'll see is that everything we've done has led to this place in time and that the change we seek is the change that's already started to show up a positive light.

Three zodiac signs change their own lives for the better starting on December 8, 2024:

1. Leo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The idea of changing your life for the better is not only appealing to you, it's private. You aren't about to start making statements to anyone about what you plan on doing to create this change, mainly because you don't want to be observed.

While that's not exactly a Leo trait, this desire to NOT be watched, you'll find that it's best to work alone on yourself. In this way, you can really tend to the personal details. You don't want to be watched or checked; you want to create your own success story.

December is ripe and ready for this kind of newness, and in your life, Leo, the transit of Moon square Jupiter helps you put everything into proper perspective. You can change your life for the better because you feel in control, and at ease. You know what you want, and you know how to get there.

2. Libra

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You've got something on your mind, Libra, and you feel the pressure is now 'on.' And that's not a bad thing, as you tend to work well under pressure. What you see before you are the year coming to an end making you feel as though you must complete certain things before it happens.

Because the transit of Moon square Jupiter is guiding you, you'll see that not only do you believe you CAN change, but you implement that change right away. December 8 is a day of action for you, and if you feel that whatever is on your mind needs tending to, then this is the day it all begins.

And what you are heading towards is pure positivity, which you feel you desperately need in your life. You're the kind of person who reacts well to positive stimulation; you don't back down. With the smallest amount of positive reinforcement, you become a true winner, and big changes take place.

3. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You've been on the verge of major change for a long time, and the only problem here is that as the year starts to close down, so does your energy. You have all the best intentions, and you totally know you'll come through on your end, but this laziness is just bringing you down.

That's why on December 8, you feel the presence of transit Moon square Jupiter, and WOW, does it ever stimulate your imagination AND your energy levels. This transit is no 'sit and home and wait' transit; this is where you get up and do what is needed, to create the big, bold changes you believe you need.

December 8 has you feeling ready, and when you catch that buzz, you don't let go. You know that all it takes is one moment of laziness to enter the picture and if you let it take hold, you'll be blobbing on your couch, doing nothing. So, take charge, Pisces! Go for the gold. The universe supports you, so make it happen!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.