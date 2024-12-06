3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Venus In Aquarius On December 7, 2024

Beginning December 7, 2024, love is in the air, and romance is all the more possible in the lives of three zodiac signs. We've got the astrological promise of Venus in Aquarius, which implies a more fortunate era for romantic love and the kind of dreamy attitude that comes with falling in love.

Venus in Aquarius doesn't guarantee anything, but it makes us feel like we're doing the right thing romantically. We believe what we're doing right now will change us and bring us into a more fortunate era.

And, as we all know very well, believing is seeing. We're used to seeing as believing, but during Venus in Aquarius, we have the power to manifest our dreams simply because we believe in them. And on December 7, we believe in love. We believe in the person we are with, and the sky is the limit for these three zodiac signs. We are in love, and it's all good.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era starting December 7, 2024:

1. Aries

You want it, and therefore ... it becomes. While December isn't your power month, Venus in Aquarius is your love power transit and no matter what time of the year it is, this transit does wonders for your love life, Aries.

You're going to see that on December 7, you will find yourself hanging out with someone whom you don't recognize as a romantic interest ... yet. While you might already be in a relationship, you won't mind the attention given to you by this attractive stranger.

All of this ends up making you feel that you can't go wrong and that the good fortune you feel you're conjuring up is only at its beginning stages. Whether it's love or luck, Venus in Aquarius will bring into your life a feeling of joy, giddy laughter, and the idea that life is great.

2. Cancer

As mentioned above, Venus in Aquarius doesn't guarantee anything. Still, in your case, Cancer, it sure does make you want to shoot for the stars regarding love, companionship, and even friendship. Venus is always a welcome guest in your world, and on December 7, you'll be sharing much space with this kind of fortunate feeling.

This is the beginning of a new era for you, Cancer, in so much as this is when you officially decide to shake off the past and just let it be. All you can see right now is positivity, and this is all you want. You want nothing more than to believe in love again, and during Venus in Aquarius, you get to do just that.

And you're not alone in this; this is no mere wishful thinking on your part. Venus in Aquarius brings you a love interest, and while that might not seem possible to you right now, it may just end up as all you can think about by the end of the day ... in a good way. Go with it, Cancer ... see where it takes you.

3. Leo

Venus in Aquarius enters your life and you welcome it in. It coincides with something happening in your life right now and helps you understand the implications of a romance that's just about to start. You might not have been ready, but December 7 tells you there's no time like the present.

So don't be surprised if the unthinkable happens during Venus in Aquarius, and by unthinkable, we are referring to romantic love in all of its myriad and spectacular forms. There is someone who loves you, Leo, and it might be a good time to notice them; it might do you a world of good.

Let's just put it this way: during Venus in Aquarius, you won't be able to hide away from love. It's going to find you, and while that may sound silly, the truth is, you're going to enjoy the process so much that you may end up falling in love with the idea of ... falling in love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.