Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Aquarius Moon On December 4

The Aquarius Moon is here and very prominent on December 4. Its strong presence signals the end of hardships for three zodiac signs who realize some rules are meant to be shattered.

Three zodiac signs come to understand that we have created a set of obstacles for ourselves that we've gotten so used to that we hardly see them as obstacles. Rather, we think this is just part of life. Our burden to bear. Heavy, but no big deal ... until, of course, it is a big deal.

During the Aquarius Moon, we learn that we are not contracted to being any certain way at all. We have the freedom to choose what we want to do with our lives, including taking on challenges that despite seeming impossible are very much surpassable. We use our minds to overcome challenges during the Aquarius Moon.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on December 4, 2024:

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You've always been in touch with the power of rebellion and that certainly hasn't changed, especially when you've got the Aquarius Moon egging you on. It's not that you're going to fight back on December 4; it's that you're simply not going to let yourself be fazed by negativity.

Your challenge today tempts you to get involved in all the garbage you want nothing to do with. Once you engage, you fill up on outrage and angst, and in all seriousness, Taurus, who needs that?

You've discovered recently that people are good ... as long as they're not acting out on social media. Everyone is still nice to you, and you're still the same easy-going Taurus-friendly person to everyone you meet. So, the Aquarius Moon shows you that the way you meet the challenge is by walking away from it. Twisted, but effective!

2. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

It's an odd time on Earth right now, as we have so many people wanting to pick fights with what they imagine to be the opposing side. In your Aquarius world, all you want is love, peace, and cookies. You aren't into being a warrior, and if you are challenged into fighting, you'd just rather pass.

You only wish to mind your own business; this is your true rebellion and under the Aquarius Moon, your Moon, you feel like they can all knock themselves out if that's what they want. You're going to stay warm, positive, and tucked in with a good series on TV, or a book that makes you happy.

You've learned that the only way to overcome certain challenges is by disarming them by not paying them attention. This is your superpower, Aquarius. If people want to wreak havoc, then havoc is all they will ever know. As for you, you're content to take on the challenge of a crossword puzzle. That's you in a nutshell.

3. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Everyone is telling you what to do, and there are moments when you just want to laugh in their faces, knowing that no matter what they say, want, or push for, you're still going to end up doing things your way, anyway. On December 4, the Aquarius Moon inspires you to pull away from the drama.

If you feel you are being challenged and need to rise to the task. You do so by showing those who challenge you that you're a very dull opponent. This is intentional. If you don't engage, then they have nothing to work with. This is your brilliant strategy and truly, it works.

Only the Aquarius Moon can inspire in this way. It tells us to back off and find our peace. This is how you overcome the challenges set before you. As the "Madagascar" penguins say: "Smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave." That's what you do, Pisces. You smile, wave, and they move on. Challenge completed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.