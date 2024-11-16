Luck Favors 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of November 18 - 24, 2024

Luck favors five Chinese zodiac signs this week, between November 18 - 24, 2024. According to this week's I Ching hexagram of luck, Mountain over Mountain (#52) changing to Mountain over Fire (#22), Horse, Goat, Pig, Rooster, and Rat attract this good fortune by practicing patience.

Patience allows luck to emerge from unexpected places. Sometimes this can take the form of inspiration, an idea so brilliant you know you have struck gold. Of course, nurturing this idea will be necessary to make something of such luck, but what comes first is recognizing the luck when it emerges from a space of stillness.

Look at your life from a different lens and recognize how introspection is crucial to luck.

Luck favors five Chinese zodiac signs from November 18-24, 2024:

1. Horse

Horse, your luck this week urges you to step out of your comfort zone and explore the world and all it has to offer. That's how you will stumble upon new opportunities and spaces you can carve out for yourself. Invite friends to join you on such an adventure and collaborate with them when you discover something good.

Your lucky colors this week are red and blue. You will benefit from adding something of these colors to your house to bring the energy into your living space, whether through flowers, pottery, or even a painting!

2. Goat

Goat, your luck this week urges you to get to know yourself and find your confidence, pride, strength, and joy. Getting to know yourself on a deeper level enables you to see all the opportunities that come your way and not hold yourself back. Self-sabotage has got no place on this table! So definitely keep an eye out for that as it may create obstacles on the path of luck for you.

Work on building your self-esteem to open the doors to more luck of this kind flowing from deep within you. Earth-toned yellow, green, and ochre will be lucky for you this week as they'll help you feel grounded.

3. Pig

Pig, your luck this week has a studious quality to it. Lean into knowledge and you will find your luck. Whether you do this through conventional means by educating yourself in a university or online classes, or through unconventional means by learning through online platforms, watching videos, or reading non-fiction, everything will lead you to your luck and help you stumble upon a great idea.

4. Rooster

Rooster, use jewelry to create a statement whenever you leave your house this week. While the material or metal is not important (though red and gold are lucky colors for you this week), aim to feel positive energy with whatever you wear, which will attract luck and ground you into it.

5. Rat

Rat, your luck this week stems from your love of nature. Those of you who enjoy gardening will find it while you are engaged in the activity, or even when you are taking a stroll outside and soaking up nature.

If immersing yourself in nature isn't quite your thing, you can still engage with this luck by eating more greens this week and purchasing organic produce from your local groceries. Cooking the food yourself will be a bonus to allow the earthiness of this luck to soak into you. The colors red and green will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.