3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of November 18 - 24, 2024

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success the week of November 18 - 24, 2024, when they tap into their inner power. This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Mountain over Earth (#23), reminding us that success is not just about knowing what to do. It's also the wisdom of knowing the right time to do it.

"Divine timing comes in when you're not thinking about the timing anymore," life coach and author Haley Hoffman Smith explained in a TikTok video.

Success often happens when you least expect it, but as Smith said, "you're able to look back and see the events that led to it and why the timing was perfect."

Journal your feelings on the subject this week and reflect on all the small moments that brought you the success you've experienced in the past. So even when it feels like you're in a rut, you'll be reminded that the best is yet to come.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between November 18 - 24, 2024

1. Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

Goat, this week is going to be financially successful for you because of the hard work you have put in over the past few months. Your charisma is undeniable, and it's putting you in front of the right people at the right time. Keep yourself grounded this week and engage with your roots and culture, which will help you find financial success.

If you have experienced financial blocks in the past, you are encouraged to take a closer look at the people you surround yourself with. If you are the average of the five closest people to you, what does this average amount to?

Your power color this week is black. You will benefit from wearing it more often in your outfits.

2. Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

Ox, you will be financially successful this week because of a chain of actions and decisions you have taken over the past many weeks leading up to this. You're encouraged to follow tried-and-true financial methods for saving and budgeting which will help you stretch this moment of financial success far into the future.

Take a closer look at your friend circle to ensure you don't have any fake friends holding you back from your greatest potential and success. If you feel the need to prove your worth to those who are supposed to support you, that's a clear sign they don't support you.

Your power color this week is silver.

3. Pig

Vectortradition | Canva

Pig, you will have a strong financial week ahead thanks to the positive energy you have poured into yourself over the last many weeks. This has allowed you to manifest this success, so remember this as you move forward. And remember to pay it forward! Shop small and support local businesses when you can to create a positive ecosystem and feed the good energy that's here for you.

If you feel blocked in your manifestations, journal your thoughts this week. That will give you the space to pour out everything in your heart, allowing you to find out what's blocking you, whether it's a conditioned belief or external voice holding you back or resources you need to acquire first.

Your power color this week is green. You will benefit from eating more green vegetables and fruits and wearing the color more often.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.