4 Zodiac Signs Tapping Into Their Full Potential Beginning With The Taurus Full Moon On November 15, 2024

On November 15, 2024, the Full Moon in Taurus ushers in a period that helps fixed signs reconnect with themselves, their goals, and the opportunities that await them.

The Taurus Full Moon, the last supermoon of the year, tells a story of love and power since Venus in Capricorn rules this Moon. Saturn’s influence will have fixed signs seeking more grounding energy in all aspects of their lives since they will receive a surge of energy in the angular houses.

Bravery and trust are also connected with the transit as Pluto in Capricorn will make a trine to the Moon, magnifying those themes of power and control. The Moon will also conjunct Uranus, bringing surprises. The Moon's sextile to Neptune soothes some of the harshness from the other outer planets. The transformations we have endured over the last six months will allow us to shed parts of who we were and embrace the new version of ourselves that will emerge once Pluto officially leaves Capricorn.

Four zodiac signs tapping into their full potential beginning with the Full Moon in Taurus on November 15, 2024

Taurus

Empowering yourself comes easier with the Taurus Full Moon allowing you to tackle the unknown. The Full Moon will not only conjunct Uranus, bringing unexpected surprises. However, it will make a trine to Pluto, the planet of transformation, which is at the critical degree in Capricorn, making this transit feel much more potent.

Under this influence, you're releasing a version of yourself slowing your personal growth. You also feel a lot more reassured on the relationship front as you come to understand how your previous romantic experiences have served to empower you. This moment is an awakening as you surrender old habits and embrace who you were meant to be.

The magic you experience now comes from what you learn and uncover during this period. The only relationship that matters now is the one you have with yourself.

Leo

As a fixed sign, the Taurus Full Moon brings a period of change and reflection with the Moon in aspect to Pluto. The Full Moon is at the highest point in your chart, which is positive since you will learn to love the work you do as well as make an intention to balance the power you have, especially if you are in a leadership position.

You are adapting to the changes and being a lot more open about your goals while also being aware that to succeed, you need friends and not enemies. Over the last six months, you have learned to be more communicative and have understood the value of compassion when it comes to friends and colleagues. These traits only help you expand and evolve as you take on new challenges that you know you are equipped to handle now that you trust yourself and your power.

Scorpio

The Full Moon occurring in your relationship house creates a mirror effect allowing you to see how your actions have impacted those around you and how they may have been reflected back. The transit highlights how your connections have transformed in the last six months. The Moon is making an aspect to Pluto, marking this as a valuable period where you are pushed out of your comfort zone and prompted to speak up, especially if it's felt like close friends or partners have not been hearing you.

But there is also a level of diplomacy here as Pluto brings you the clarity needed to get your message across without burning bridges. Pluto also wants you to discover new methods of relaying your messages and with Venus in the same sign, you can learn how to sweeten your words a little more if they have been abrasive.

Aquarius

Showering yourself with love and affection is the most magnificent way to experience this Full Moon. With the potent Taurus energy during this time, you may feel the urge to reconcile with a partner, show yourself grace, and plan for new beginnings now that Pluto is inching closer to your sign.

The cycle you are closing reflects on your wonderful work over the last six months related to your community, career, or academic field. The projects you initiated in May 2024 evolve as you focus on the final touches, but this can also be an editing phase now that Mercury is in the shadow phase. The Moon in Taurus allows you to see the knowledge you have gained, the skills you have sharpened, and the potential you have that the world has yet to see.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.