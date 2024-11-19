2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On November 20, 2024

Change is always happening, and the rest of this month brings new horizons as the Moon moves into Leo.

Written on Nov 19, 2024

zodiac signs luck abundance November 20 2024 Design: YourTango | Photo: Syda Productions, Canva Pro
In astrology, change is always happening, and November is no exception. On November 20, 2024, the Moon enters Leo, and that means two zodiac signs are most likely to experience abundance and some serious luck in all aspects of their lives.

With Leos being all about big personalities and having an innate knack for leadership and the Moon being all about illuminating the things in our lives and world that normally might go unnoticed in the shadows, you can probably surmise what this transit might bring.

Leo energy is all about greatness, recognition, and stepping into the limelight. Hence, this transit is a great time to be social. Communicate your power, and make big moves and bold gestures, whether in creative pursuits or shooting your shot with that cutie at the bar. 

For two zodiac signs, this transit is poised to bring major change — in a good way, with abundant opportunities and some much-needed luck abounding.

RELATED: The Specific Cheat Code That Gives Each Zodiac Sign An Unfair Advantage In Life

Two zodiac signs that experience luck and  abundance on November 20, 2024:

1. Aquarius

For Aquarians, the Moon's move into Leo happens in their 7th house, which is all about relationships and partnerships — both of a romantic nature and in business.

So for this sign, November 20, 2024 brings with it a new period of abundance in your career, perhaps in the form of an expansive new networking connection or maybe even a new job opportunity or offer.

@astrologymom The fixed zodiacsigns of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius are about to experience a November that is out of this world amazing! #astrology #zodiacsigns #fixedsigns #leo #taurus #scorpio #aquarius #november2024 #horoscope #marsinleo #scorpionewmoon #taurusfullmoon #plutoinaquarius ♬ original sound - Astrology Mom

It's all about being in the right place at the right time to meet the right person at the right time — again, whether that means a potential new partner, or someone with whom you can go to the next level in your career or other pursuits. And since the Moon is all about feminine energy, keep an eye out for women who might fit the bill.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era On November 20, 2024

2. Cancer

For Cancers, it's very much the same story, but whereas Aquarians' abundance during the Moon's November 20 transit into Leo is all about people and relationships, Cancers' abundance is likely to be all about resources, especially material ones.

This is because for Cancers, the Moon in Leo will be in their 2nd house, which rules money and wealth, assets like real estate and investments, and even food and other forms of property and resources.

@lindsaywithlove Cancer November 2024 predictions ♋️ Cancer NovemberCancer November 2024 Cancer November 2024 predictions Cancer November predictions Cancer November horoscope#cancer #cancer♋️ #cancerzodiac #astrology #lindsaywithlove #horoscope #zodiacsigns #zodiac ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

So, you might find yourself coming into a bit of cash — and this transit may well be an opportunity for taking potentially lucrative gambles like lottery tickets, a bingo game, or even an investment.

But you also might find yourself scoring that perfect handbag or piece of jewelry at just the right price by following a hunch. Remember, abundance can be cumulative and touch other aspects of our lives, too — maybe that perfect new skirt makes you feel so confident you land the deal or ace the date. It all adds up, so lean in.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Become The Most Powerful Version Of Themselves Beginning In November 2024

John Sundholm is a writer with 20 years of experience who covers astrology, pop culture, and human interest topics.

