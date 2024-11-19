3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era On November 20, 2024

On November 20, three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era thanks to the astrological presence of the Sun trine Moon. While this transit extends its feelings of joy and levity to all, we will see that for three zodiac signs, it's also a day of productivity and creation.

We are entering a season of joy, and it makes us giddy to think about it because it's true. We are ready to dismiss anything good, especially when we feel it's for us, but this bitterness is about to dissolve into nothingness. Taurus, Cancer, and Sagittarius zodiac signs will immediately recognize that the Sun trine Moon brings joy, and we won't be able to dodge it.

Whatever we've been holding on to, it's gone in terms of negative attachments. It's as if the Sun trine Moon is the magic detergent that power washes our souls and lets us rise and shine, shine, shine. Nothing gets us down during Sun trine Moon, and three zodiac signs get to show us all how it's done.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on November 20, 2024:

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The clouds are parting, and all you can see is sunshine and good vibes heading your way, Taurus. Perhaps this is what happens when you come back down to earth after a long stint in that weird feeling of fear mixed with dread. In the long run, it's all OK, and there's no better transit than Sun trine Moon to prove that to you.

Some say that feeling negatively is an indulgence, simply because we let ourselves go so far into it sometimes that it almost feels like we're vacationing in it. Well, you, being a very optimistic and upbeat person, want no more to do with dread or fear; it's time to move on.

On Wednesday, everything seems to snap back into place. You enter a fresh season of bliss. You know that nothing lasts forever, not even tension or worry. You allow yourself rest and recovery, which opens the gates to more joy in your life, Taurus.

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

It's pretty hard to stay in a funk when you've got the Sun trine Moon in your personal orbit, and Wednesday, you enter a new season of joy. You may find that everything is not only fine ... it's fantastic. You weren't expecting fantastic, yet that shows you how the universe works.

Never a dull moment here in the big expanse, and for you, Cancer, you'll notice how the energy works in terms of pointing you in the direction of joy and love. You were not expecting this, but lo and behold, a beautiful day ahead.

There's a lot of tension over here on the big, blue planet, and you feel like it's time to move off of the negative feeling and on to something more ... realistic. This is your life, after all, Cancer. Sun trine Moon will show you that it's not only worth living, it's worth making a better place. Enjoy!

3. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

There's something about the Sagittarius nature that seems to come with a self-healing unit or something like that. You are always healing, and you are always rising above the odds. You count on your sense of optimism to get you through things, and you'll be in full power as you enter a new season filled with happiness and joy.

November 20 brings you nothing but hope and confidence. You may have gone through a few harsh days recently, but that's OK; it's just character-building for you, Sagittarius. So now, during Sun trine Moon, you are ready to shake off the darkness and walk directly into the beautiful, promising light of day.

Life is good, and you are going to make sure that your life is as happy as it possibly can be. You aren't going to allow the noise of the world to disturb your bliss; you're smart and steady, and if joy is here to be experienced, then you had better believe you're going to get some.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.